 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

An entirely new line of Macs may launch in just a few weeks

By
Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at a display of brand new redesigned MacBook Air laptop during the WWDC22
Getty Images / Getty Images

Apple’s iPhone 16 event was totally devoid of new Macs, and there were some good reasons for that. One of them is that there are expected to be so many Apple computers launching later this year that there simply wouldn’t be enough time for them all at the iPhone show. And now, a new report claims that these new Macs are just around the corner.

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has outlined what he expects Apple to release in a potential follow-up event this October. This includes a revamp to a wide range of popular desktop and mobile Macs. Gurman’s predictions are often on the money, so when he suggests these Macs are almost upon us, it’s worth paying attention.

Recommended Videos

Gurman’s list includes a refresh for the entire MacBook Pro line. That includes a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip, as well as high-end 14-inch and 16-inch models with “two pro-level M4 chip options,” which will almost certainly be the M4 Pro and M4 Max.

Two desktop Macs are also apparently in line for an update: the iMac and the Mac mini. Both will come with M4 chips, Gurman says, while the Mac mini will continue its trend of offering a stepped-up chip option in the form of the M4 Pro.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

That means that not every Mac will be getting an M4 upgrade just yet. Gurman believes that the MacBook Air is queued up for a refresh in the first quarter of 2025, for instance. The Mac Studio will follow “around the middle of next year,” Gurman says, with the Mac Pro making an appearance before the end of 2025.

Even without those devices, Mac fans should still have plenty to look forward to at Apple’s October event. Gurman’s predictions seem to confirm the idea that Apple is moving its Macs toward an annual release schedule, much like it currently does for its iPhones. The MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini were all updated in 2023, while the MacBook Air received a refresh in 2024, meaning Gurman’s predicted release schedule will see them all get an annual overhaul. The Mac Studio and Mac Pro were updated in 2023, so a 2025 upgrade will fall outside the annual time frame, but that’s perhaps unsurprising given that they are high-end machines that Apple typically upgrades on a slower cadence.

Macs aren’t the only devices expected at the October show — Gurman believes that “lower-end iPads” will also be present. Given that the iPad Air and iPad Pro were updated in 2024, it’s likely that Gurman is referring to the base-level iPad and the iPad mini, which were last changed in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

We don’t have a solid date for the October event yet, but looking at past years, a Monday or Tuesday in mid-to-late October seems probable. We can’t be much more accurate than that at the moment — Apple has picked varying weeks for its event in the past — but we’ll probably have a better idea as October nears. Until then, we’ll be keeping our ears to the ground for more news.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
M4 MacBook Pro: here’s everything we know so far
An open MacBook Pro on a table.

With the launch of the M4 iPad Pro, you might be wondering when the M4 chip will come to the MacBook Pro. Is it following hot on the heels of Apple’s flagship iPad, or will we have a significant wait before Apple’s laptop gets an upgrade?

We’ve scoured the rumor mill to find the answer, as well as worked out what sort of performance, features, and designs we can expect. If you’re interested in learning more about the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro, you’re in the right place.
Price and release date

Read more
The MacBook Air just got a huge price cut
The gold MacBook Air M1's logo and keyboard.

Apple doesn't currently sell the M1 MacBook Air, meaning its price at third-party retailers is constantly in flux. But in time for back-to-school season, (and ahead of Prime Day next week), Apple and Walmart have announced that it's being sold at a surprising new starting price of $649. These aren't refurbished or preowned laptops, either -- at least, not according to the listing.

Of course, this is the M1 model, the first Apple Silicon MacBook -- which means it uses an older chassis than the newer M2 or M3 models. This is also the base configuration, meaning it only comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Walmart has all three colors on offer at this price too -- Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

Read more
All the M4 Macs that are still coming out in 2024
Apple's Craig Federighi discusses macOS at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

This year has been a pretty slow one for the Mac so far, with only the M3 MacBook Air bringing any kind of update to Apple’s computer lineup. But that’s all set to change over the course of 2024, with a broad range of Macs poised to get the M4 series of chips in the coming months. In fact, it could be the first time that every Mac will be on the same family of chips.

That means if you’re looking to upgrade your Apple computer, this could be the time to do it. Wait just a few more months and you’ll have a huge range of up-to-date Macs to choose from, with everything from the MacBook Pro to the Mac Studio joining the M4 series by this time next year.

Read more