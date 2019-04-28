Apple is recalling faulty plug adapters over safety risk

Share

Apple is advising its customers to stop using some of its plug adapters because they could cause an electric shock.

The voluntary recall and exchange program involves three-prong AC wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010, the tech company said in a message posted on its website. The adapters were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit during the same period.

It said that in “very rare cases,” affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters could break and, as a consequence, create a risk of electric shock if touched.

“Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected plug adapters,” the company said in its recall notice.

It said that it’s aware of six incidents worldwide, though it declined to offer any further details on the seriousness of those incidents or where they occurred.

The affected three-prong plug adapter (see photo above) is white and has no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main Apple power adapter. It is designed for use in locations such as the U.K., Hong Kong, and Singapore, with travelers from the U.S. and other countries possibly having purchased the device for trips to those places.

To be clear, the recall does not affect any Apple USB power adapters.

Customers have a number of ways to exchange a faulty plug for a new one, including via an authorized Apple service provider or at an Apple Store. As part of the process, Apple says it will need to verify the serial number of your Mac, iPad, iPhone, or iPod. Here’s how to find it.

For detailed information on how to exchange an affected adapter for a new one, customers should visit this webpage.

Apple issued a similar recall in 2016 regarding an AC power adapter for use in five countries and continental Europe. Designed for Mac and iOS devices shipped between 2003 and 2015, the company said it had the potential to break, leading to a risk of electric shock if touched.

As with this latest recall, the adapter also shipped with its World Travel Adapter Kit.

Such recalls appear to be a regular feature of modern tech life, with many companies having been prompted at one time or another to call in faulty adapters over safety risks.