Fujifilm recalls more than 270,000 wall chargers for 6 camera models

Fujifilm has announced it’s recalling more than 270,000 wall power adapters due to the risk of electrical shock. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected chargers were sold with six different camera models Fujifilm offers. The cameras and batteries themselves, however, are still safe to use.

In an announcement on its site, Fujifilm says certain AC–5VF power adapters that were packaged in Japan and sold throughout the United States and Canada are affected. Specifically, the cameras include the FinePix XP90, XP95, XP120, and XP 125 in the XP-series of rugged point-and-shoots, and X-A3 and X-A10 models in the X-series.

Finding the serial number of your camera can be done by looking at the sticker under the flip-up screen on the Fujifilm X-A3 and X-A10 models and on the bottom of the camera on the FinePix XP90, XP95, XP120, and XP125 models. Below is a helpful illustration provided by Fujifilm.

If for some reason the number has been rubbed off or otherwise removed, you can also find the serial number using the metadata of photos taken with the camera. Simply open up a program such as Adobe Lightroom or upload a photo to an online service such as Metapicz, and you should be able to find the serial number of your camera.

Once you have the serial number, enter it into the search box provided by Fujifilm on this page. The results will inform you whether or not your plug could be affected.

If it is, Fujifilm requests you stop using the wall charger immediately and instead charge your camera via USB before emailing or calling Fujifilm customer service. Customer service can be reached via email at productsafety@fujifilm.com and via phone at (833) 613-1200. If it’s confirmed your plug could be affected, Fujifilm will send out a free replacement wall plug and adapter unit.