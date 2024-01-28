 Skip to main content
Apple shares new Vision Pro ad just days before launch

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple has dropped a new Vision Pro ad just a few days before the launch of the new device. You can watch it above.

The 70-second ad, posted on Apple’s YouTube channel on Sunday, has Supertramp’s 1974 hit Dreamer as the soundtrack and shows the $3,499 mixed-reality headset being used in a variety of settings.

The Vision Pro headset is Apple’s most significant product launch since the Apple Watch smartwatch in 2015. There’s a lot riding on the device, which will start landing in customers’ hands in the U.S. on Friday, February 2. Other countries are expected to follow soon.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Apple plans ‘living room’ atmosphere for Vision Pro demos
Apple's Vision Pro headset.

As Apple makes final preparations for the release of the Vision Pro on February 2, more details have been emerging about how the company plans to present the mixed-reality headset to people visiting its retail stores.

With the Vision Pro being the most important product release for Apple since the launch of the Apple Watch nearly a decade ago, the tech giant is leaving nothing to chance. Staff at Apple Stores in the U.S., where the Vision Pro will launch first, have been given special training on how to give shoppers the best possible experience with the headset right from the off.

Read more
Does the Apple Vision Pro come with a battery?
Apple Vision Pro as seen from behind, with the battery pack superimposed.

Apple's Vision Pro is available to preorder, but you might be wondering what's included at the starting price of $3,500 and if you'll need to pay extra for a battery. Given that there's not a battery inside the headset itself, that's a good question.

Along with the actual headset, the base model of Vision Pro includes a battery, charger, 5-foot charging cable, front cover, top strap, light seal cushion, and polishing cloth. That means you get everything you need to start using Apple's exciting new spatial computer as soon as it arrives in the package.

Read more
I love everything about the Apple Vision Pro — except wearing it
A man wears an Apple Vision Pro headset.

One week ago, if you had asked me if I planned on getting an Apple Vision Pro, I would have scoffed. Why try typing on a clumsy digital keyboard when I could work much faster on a real one? Why watch a movie on a flat screen inside a headset when I could just turn on my TV? Wildly expensive, superfluous tech is just not for me.

But after one half-hour session with the Vision Pro, I might be a changed man. Maybe it’s just the stunning resolution talking, but I can more easily see a future where the tech enhances some aspects of my life. The only thing I’m still not sold on? Actually wearing the thing.
Learning the ropes
In my hands-on session, Apple would guide me through several impressive experiences across a handful of apps. First thing was first, though: I’d need to learn how to use it. Compared to VR headsets I use regularly, the Vision Pro is much easier to put on and get running. I’d pull it over my head, turn a dial to tighten its knit headband, and look at a few dots to set up eye-tracking in the span of a few short minutes. With that sparse setup out of the way, I was tossed right into an app selection screen with nothing but my eyes and hands to control my experience from there.

Read more