Apple shares new Vision Pro ad just days before launch

Apple has dropped a new Vision Pro ad just a few days before the launch of the new device. You can watch it above.
The 70-second ad, posted on Apple’s YouTube channel on Sunday, has Supertramp’s 1974 hit Dreamer as the soundtrack and shows the $3,499 mixed-reality headset being used in a variety of settings.
The Vision Pro headset is Apple’s most significant product launch since the Apple Watch smartwatch in 2015. There’s a lot riding on the device, which will start landing in customers’ hands in the U.S. on Friday, February 2. Other countries are expected to follow soon.
Editors' Recommendations
- Does the Vision Pro work with glasses and contacts?
- The best Vision Pro apps, from stargazing to dancing robots
- 40 years ago today, Apple launched something as audacious as the Vision Pro
- All the apps that will be available for the Vision Pro
- Why the Vision Pro could be huge for gaming, but not how you think