  1. Computing

Apple’s Studio Display has a weird amount of storage

Alex Blake
By

When Apple unveiled the Studio Display at its Peek Performance event, it revealed that the monitor contained an A13 Bionic chip that enabled “amazing experiences” like Center Stage and Spatial Audio. Yet one unusual detail has just been revealed about the monitor: It also has 64GB of onboard storage.

This eyebrow-raising tidbit was noticed by enterprising iOS developer Khaos Tian on Twitter, who found the 64GB figure somewhat amusing. Interestingly, it’s the same amount of storage and the same chip as you’ll find in the entry-level iPad and iPhone 11.

A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

You might be feeling a little baffled at this point. Why would a monitor need any storage, never mind 64GB of the stuff? Well, the answer lies in some of the Studio Display’s key features.

One of them is Center Stage, which crops the picture of your video calls so that you’re always in the middle of the frame — even if you move around — and this automatically adjusts to include new people who enter the shot. The other feature used by the storage is the Studio Display’s Spatial Audio, which creates what Apple calls a “truly cinematic viewing experience” by virtually enveloping you with audio.

lol Studio Display has 64GB onboard storage?! pic.twitter.com/XfHGCYUYMG

&mdash; Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) March 21, 2022

To make all that work, the Studio Display needs storage space to keep the code and algorithms used by these features. But why 64GB? After all, the Twitter user who discovered the amount of storage space noted that only around 2GB is actually being used. Surely 64GB is ridiculous overkill?

The answer might lie in the economies of scale surrounding the A13 Bionic chip nestled inside the Studio Display. Apple already has the processes in place to make the A13 Bionic, which came paired with 64GB of storage in entry-level devices. Tweaking it to work with smaller amounts of storage, while perhaps more appropriate to the Studio Display, would likely require costly production changes to make the chip’s storage controller compatible.

Previously, rumors abounded that Apple was planning on embedding an A13 Bionic chip into an unrevealed monitor, although those early rumors made no mention of the on-board storage. The company could also be working on bringing its own chips to other displays in the future, so it will be interesting to see if the storage situation remains the same there.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Dyson deals for March 2022

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Save $400 on the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 today

Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti could cost you a small fortune

Nvidia previews RTX 3090 Ti GPU at CES 2022.

This Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop is $1,827 OFF — now $599!

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop from a side angle displaying productivity apps and on a white background.

Best Nest Thermostat deals for March 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro deals for March 2022

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga isn’t just for kids

Promotional art of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga.

LG’s 2022 OLED televisions start shipping this spring

LG OLED G2 Gallery Edition.

Best Google Pixel deals for March 2022

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

This Alienware gaming laptop is under $1,000 today

Alienware m15 gaming laptop on a desk.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for March 2022

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

Best robot vacuum deals for March 2022

Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.

What is the newest Apple Watch?

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE side-by-side.