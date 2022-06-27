Apple may be readying a long list of Macs, all set to utilize the brand-new M2 chip as well as the future M3 chip.

What’s perhaps more exciting is that the M2 Macs are likely set to release this year, including the long-awaited Mac Pro. What else has Apple got in store for later this year and beyond?

Today’s round of tantalizing Apple news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman talked about a wide range of Apple products that will allegedly soon hit the market, and this includes a whole bunch of Macs. Although the M2-based devices seem to be slated for a release this year, Gurman’s predictions also stretch beyond the M2 and into the next generation — the rumored Apple M3 chip.

In order to bring these new products to life, Apple is said to unveil the upgraded versions of the M2 shortly. This includes the M2 Pro, Ultra, Max, and Extreme. It appears that Apple may be accelerating the speed at which it releases new versions of the chip, so we might be able to hear more about these devices soon — as long as everything from Gurman’s report proves to be true.

According to Gurman, Apple is readying the following:

An M2-based Mac Mini

An M2 Pro Mac Mini

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in two flavors: M2 Pro and M2 Max

An M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro

Gurman hasn’t revealed anything else about the devices in question or the chips themselves, so all we can do is speculate. One thing is for sure — a Mac Pro running on Apple silicon is long overdue. As it stands now, the M2 chip is capable of outperforming the Intel-based Mac Pro, despite being around $5,000 cheaper. The Mac Pro costs upwards of $6,000, while the M2 is currently only available in relatively inexpensive devices: the M2 MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Assuming that Apple truly plans to release all of these this year or early next year, it seems we’ll have a busy fall season with an avalanche of new Macs. In addition to all of the above, Gurman teased that he also expects to see the M2 in the rumored Apple mixed-reality headset. Gurman expects to see the headset equipped with the base M2 chip and 16GB of RAM.

Even though the M2 chip has just recently been unveiled during WWDC 2022, Apple is already preparing its successor, which might be the chip that offers a real generational leap compared to the M2. Surprisingly, Apple is said to start using the M3 as early as next year. The chip might find its way inside an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and a new iMac. Gurman also mentions a 12-inch laptop that’s still in the early stages of development — could it be a new MacBook Air? Time will tell.

With all of these Apple products soon to enter the market, it’s bound to be an exciting end of the year. Apple often teases new products sometime in the summer to release them in the fall, so we might soon hear some real confirmations from the source itself.

