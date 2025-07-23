 Skip to main content
AppleCare One is the device protection plan I’ve always wished for

Apple has just introduced a device coverage plan that will let buyers insure up to three devices in the same bundle, starting at $19.99 per month. The name’s AppleCare One, and it’s now live for customers to sign up, as long as they are based in the US. 

So, what’s the benefit? Well, instead of paying separately for Apple Care+ plans for each device, users can now club their gadgets together and pay a flat monthly fee. The company promises you can save up to $11 per month in coverage fees with the new service. 

The strategy mirrors the company’s software-only product called Apple One, which also combines access to Apple Music, Arcade, iCloud+, and TV+ in a unified package. The service, which is clearly aimed at Apple loyalists, will hopefully save a few extra dollars in coverage price when customers pay for each device separately.

What’s the deal? 

As part of the new AppleCare One package, the company will offer hardware coverage for three devices at a flat starting fee of $19.99 each month. Users will also have the flexibility of adding more devices to the protection plan at a $5.99 fee for each extra device. 

Availing the AppleCare One service on an iPhone.
Apple

As far as the benefits go, AppleCare One assures unlimited repairs and replacements for accidental and liquid damage, battery replacement without any extra fee, and priority access to round-the-clock customer care. The most notable advantage is the expansion of AppleCare’s theft and loss protection, which has been limited to iPhones, so far. 

Think of it as Apple Care+, but given the bundle treatment. 

If you pay for an AppleCare One subscription, the theft and loss protection will also be extended to the Apple Watch and iPads. The flexibility, however, is the most alluring part of the new service. Notably, if your AppleCare One plan includes an iPad, Apple will also honor coverage for the bundled cable, charger, and “one Apple Pencil and one Apple‑branded iPad keyboard.”

As far as devices go, Apple CareOne is available for iPhone, iPad, headphones, HomePod, Mac, Apple Watch, and TV hardware. You can avail the new service even if AppleCare+ is already active for one of the included devices. While switching the coverage plans, Apple will offer a refund for the remaining spell on the outstanding term.

Why does it matter?

In a healthy few cases — and I can say that from personal experience — buyers avail AppleCare+ for the more premium hardware, such as iPhones and Macs, but avoid it for cheaper hardware like AirPods and Apple Watch.  

Pricing difference with AppleCare One service.
Apple

Not that they are less prone to physical damage, or they can’t be stolen. But the cost overhead is simply too much. With AppleCare One, customers can cover these devices at their convenience, and for the required duration. For folks who travel a lot, the new Apple service is nothing short of a godsend. 

Tying in to the theme of flexibility is the regret of missing out on AppleCare+ after initially declining it while buying an Apple device. Now, buyers can avail the full set of Apple Care+ benefits at any point in time, as long as the device is not too old (more on that below.)

Simply put, you can choose to insure an Apple device during risky spells, and choose to stop the payments at your convenience. Trade-ins will also be seamless, assures Apple. When you exchange an old device for a new one, the Apple CareOne benefits will automatically be transferred to the new device.

iPhone atop a MacBook Air.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Talking about incidents of theft or simply misplacing devices, Apple CareOne is the better deal. The Apple Care+ with Theft and Loss plan only allows two claims per year. With Apple CareOne, users can avail up to three claims each year.

Even though the service is only available to customers in the US, repair and servicing will be available through authorized Apple service outlets across the globe. The company is also touting same-day repairs for iPhones through a network of over 5,000 locations across the world. 

The fine line 

It’s great news that you can enroll even older devices and get the full Apple Care+ benefit, but there are a few caveats. For example, the devices must be less than four years old. And if it’s a pair of headphones, then it must be within a year old since its purchase. 

ESR 6-in-1 charging stand with iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro showing charging status.
Jesse Hollington / Digital Trends

But even if the target device meets the age criteria, it must be in good condition. What’s that? Well, Apple will decide that, after running a diagnostic check, either by the users, or employees at an Apple Store. Finally, all the devices must be tied to the same Apple account to avail the new service.

Also, keep in mind that Apple’s theft and loss protection benefit will not apply to Mac hardware, or the Vision Pro headset. At least, not yet. For now, the AppleCare+ Theft and Loss plans will only cover the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. 

It’s also worth pointing out that Apple will honor theft and loss claims for devices that had Find My enabled. Moreover, the missing devices won’t be replaced on the same day, and it could take time depending on the availability of the specific model, especially while traveling overseas. 

