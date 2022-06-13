 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple’s rumored release of its AR glasses demands patience

Trevor Mogg
By

While the Apple rumor mill has recently been focusing on the company’s reported mixed reality headset, Apple engineers are also believed to be working on a pair of high-tech glasses featuring augmented reality (AR) technology.

The tech giant has remained characteristically tight-lipped on the matter, though a new report from 9to5Mac suggests that it’s aiming to launch the advanced specs in “late 2024.” That means they could arrive a whole two years after Apple’s AR/VR headset, which some suggest will be unveiled later this year before landing in stores in early 2023.

The information comes courtesy of oft-quoted analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research, who in a note seen by 9to5Mac said he believes that Apple will introduce its first AR glasses in the second half of 2024.

Additionally, Pu also claimed that Apple would launch the second generation of its AR/VR headset in late 2024, around the same time as the AR glasses and about a year after the first-gen headset seems set to land.

Not a great deal is known about Apple’s rumored glasses. Most leaks in recent months have referenced Apple’s AR/VR headset, with Apple engineers reportedly having recently presented a prototype of the device to the company’s top team, including Apple CEO Tim Cook.

It’s certain that the mixed reality headset will be the more advanced of the two devices, likely packing a suite of AR/VR technologies powered by Apple Silicon and possibly including an 8K display for each eye. The so-called “Apple Glasses,” meanwhile, will reportedly function primarily as a display for the iPhone, showing information transmitted from the handset.

With the first iteration of the rumored specs apparently a long way from any kind of launch, it’s possible that Apple is still fiddling with the design, so the final product could be markedly different from the one it’s playing with today. The company could even abandon the project if it feels it’s not making any progress with it.

There’s certainly a lot more information out there regarding the AR/VR headset, suggesting it’s well on its way to becoming a … ahem … reality.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter bags prestigious aviation award

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.

SpaceX expecting long-awaited Starship decision on Monday

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.

Astra rocket fails to deliver two NASA storm satellites to orbit

astra tropics 1 livestream nasa launch

Blockbuster Starfield trailer shows off ship combat, 1,000 explorable planets

A character stands below a ship in Starfield.

These three Persona classics are headed to Xbox and PC

Joker from Persona 5 Royal.

Hideo Kojima’s next game is coming to Xbox. Here’s what it might be

Sam Bridges gives a peace sign in Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

The best PS5 games for 2022

Aloy swimming underwater.

The best wireless speakers for 2022

Klipsch Reference Wireless Speakers

Overwatch 2 is coming this year and it’ll be free-to-play

Junker Queen holding a shotgun and axe in Overwatch 2.

The best mouse for the Apple iPad

iPad Pro mouse feature image.

Redfall gets its first gameplay trailer and it’s a blast

Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

Forza Motorsport is getting a reboot, but it’s not coming this year

Cars racing in Forza Motorsport reboot.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on Xbox Game Pass

hollow knight silk song xbox hollowknight silksong