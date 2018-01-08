Asus shows off Zenbook 13 with up to 15 hours of battery life and Nvidia graphics

Asus has been burning up the notebook market lately, introducing a broad line of machines that fit into just about every possible nook and cranny. It’s released a few new models recently, and took advantage of the CES 2018 hype to discuss a trio of new machines, the ZenBook 13, the Laptop X507, and the NovaGo.

Asus ZenBook 13

Key Specs Up to Intel eighth-generation Core i7 Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB Up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB PCIe SSD Battery life up to 15 hours 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) or 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) touchscreen display Starting at 2.17 pounds 310 x 216 x 13.9 mm 2 x USB-A 3.1, 1 x USB-C 3.0, 1 x HDMI, microSD card reader

All of that power fits into an all-metal chassis that features the same spun-metal design that adorns all ZenBook models and creates an easily identified aesthetic. Two color options are available, royal blue and slate gray, both with a “luxurious crystal-like gloss coating,” as Asus refers to it, courtesy of a non-imprinted lithography process.

The 13.3-inch display offers a very modern look, with minimal (6.86mm) bezels and an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. Display options range from Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 or 165 PPI) up to a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 or 331 PPI), each with 10-point touch capabilities.

Asus has equipped the ZenBook 13 UX331UAL with a wide range of connectivity options. Two USB-A 3.1 ports, one USB-C 3.1 port, a full-size HDMI port, and a microSD card reader are all on hand. Wireless connectivity is provided by 2×2 MU-MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. A fingerprint reader provides Windows 10 Hello password-free login support.

Asus hasn’t yet provided pricing or availability for the ZenBook 13, other than to say that it will arrive sometime in the first half of 2018.