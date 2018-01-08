Asus shows off Zenbook 13 with up to 15 hours of battery life and Nvidia graphics

Asus has been burning up the notebook market lately, introducing a broad line of machines that fit into just about every possible nook and cranny. It’s released a few new models recently, and took advantage of the CES 2018 hype to discuss a trio of new machines, the ZenBook 13, the Laptop X507, and the NovaGo.
Asus ZenBook 13
The ZenBook 13 is designed to be both thin and light while providing plenty of performance. It’s equipped with eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB PCIe solid-state drive (SSD). Most unusual for a machine that weighs 2.17 pounds and is just .55 inches thin is the presence of a discrete GPU, namely Nvidia’s GeForce MX150 with 2GB of VRAM.
All of that power fits into an all-metal chassis that features the same spun-metal design that adorns all ZenBook models and creates an easily identified aesthetic. Two color options are available, royal blue and slate gray, both with a “luxurious crystal-like gloss coating,” as Asus refers to it, courtesy of a non-imprinted lithography process.
The 13.3-inch display offers a very modern look, with minimal (6.86mm) bezels and an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. Display options range from Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 or 165 PPI) up to a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 or 331 PPI), each with 10-point touch capabilities.
Asus has equipped the ZenBook 13 UX331UAL with a wide range of connectivity options. Two USB-A 3.1 ports, one USB-C 3.1 port, a full-size HDMI port, and a microSD card reader are all on hand. Wireless connectivity is provided by 2×2 MU-MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. A fingerprint reader provides Windows 10 Hello password-free login support.
Asus hasn’t yet provided pricing or availability for the ZenBook 13, other than to say that it will arrive sometime in the first half of 2018.