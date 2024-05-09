 Skip to main content
The new Asus ROG Ally is ‘more than a basic refresh’

Starfield on the Asus ROG Ally.
Asus is making a new version of the wildly popular ROG Ally. The ROG Ally X is a new revision for 2024, and it’s packing some big changes. “This is more than a basic refresh… at the same time, it’s not a full redesign. It’s somewhere in between,” said Whitson Gordon, Asus’ senior manager of marketing for gaming content.

Unveiled during a live stream for ROG Pulse, the Ally X is said to feature some big improvements, but Asus isn’t sharing specifics right now. There’s one big change that the company hinted at, however: the battery capacity. “It’s not a small battery improvement,” Asus’ Jake Kulinski said during the live stream. In speaking to The Verge, Asus said the battery will have more than 40% more capacity. It’s not clear how much of a jump we’ll see, but Asus claims it’s significant.

Asus also hinted at upgrades to RAM and storage, going beyond the 16GB of memory currently available in the Ally. VideoCardz claims that the device will use a large M.2 2280 SSD as well, so it should be easier (and cheaper) to upgrade your storage. Otherwise, it appears the Ally X will use the same internals and 1080p screen while Asus works on the Ally 2.

Asus said it will share full details on the Ally X on June 2, which is a couple of days before Computex. We should know more about the specs, pricing, and more once Asus is ready to share. Asus has confirmed that the Ally X will be more expensive than the original model, however.

Outside of the hardware, Asus also teased Armoury Crate 1.5, which is the software the Ally X will use. This updated version, which Asus said will be available for the original Ally as well, comes with an entirely new interface. It also includes new layouts and filters for your games, making it easier to get around.

The new functionality stands out more, however. You’ll be able to uninstall games from the app now, as well as access AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF). Currently, you have to use other apps for both functions on the Ally. In addition, Asus will allow users to share button mappings for games, similar to how Valve handles controller profiles on the Steam Deck.

Asus said Armoury Crate 1.5 will launch in July, potentially hinting at when the Ally X will hit store shelves. We don’t have much longer to wait until we hear more, thankfully.

