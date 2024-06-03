 Skip to main content
One of our favorite gaming laptops is $300 off right now

By
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gamers who need to upgrade their gaming laptop may want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for one of our favorite devices — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. The 2024 release of the gaming laptop is down to $1,300 following a $300 discount on its original price of $1,600, but probably not for long. You wouldn’t want to miss out on the savings that you can spend on video games and accessories, so hurry up and complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is capable of running the best PC games without any issues as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s also got enough space to install several AAA titles in its 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14’s premium aluminum chassis provides both style and durability, while its ROG Intelligent Cooling system keeps it running at peak performance even when your gaming sessions has already lasted for several hours.

Compared with most of its peers, the screen of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is relatively small at just 14 inches. However, the fact that it’s an OLED display with 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate makes up for it, and the size is just enough to maintain the device’s portability. With its specifications and screen, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 makes it to our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best compact gaming laptop.

If you’re on the hunt for gaming laptop deals, one of the most attractive offers in the market right now is Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 2024 release of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Instead of its sticker price of $1,600, you’ll just have to pay $1,300, though we think there’s not a lot of time left before this bargain ends. If you want to make sure that you get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop for cheaper than usual, you need to add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process without hesitation.

Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
