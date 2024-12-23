 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

32 hours of battery life? This upcoming ultralight laptop sounds killer

By
Asus laptop on top of a pile of books.
Asus
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 minute ago

CES 2025 is just two weeks away and Asus is planning to launch, among other things, a new ultrathin laptop that it claims will be the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC.

A short trailer for the mysterious product posted by Asus shows it floating like a feather, but we don’t have any numbers yet on just how light the laptop will be. To earn its title, it will definitely need to weigh under 2.6 pounds to beat the Surface Pro 11th edition (keyboard included) and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x.

CES 2025 ASUS Official Teaser - Unload

We also don’t know what will be powering the PC, but according to a press release, it’s going to have up to 32 hours of battery life. To have even a chance of living up to these numbers, the most obvious chip choice would be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite, which is known for its superior power efficiency. But it could also be powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 2, which has proven to deliver some great battery life results as well.

Recommended Videos

But, Qualcomm or not, it’s always important to remember that battery life tests done by manufacturers and battery tests conducted by consumers never yield quite the same results. To get the numbers as high as possible, manufacturers usually create an optimal situation that doesn’t reflect the way most (or any) people actually use their PCs. When reviewers get their hands on this new PC, we should probably expect their results to be at least three or four hours lower. In other words, your mileage may vary.

Still, it’s an impressive claim. Anything over 25 hours would push this new PC to the top of most lists, however, so it will be exciting to see how it performs.

Related

Luckily, we don’t have to wait long to get more information since Asus will officially introduce the laptop at its “Always Incredible” event on January 7.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Someone just got the Intel B570 GPU a month in advance — and it works
ASRock's Arc B570 Challenger GPU.

Although Intel's Arc B580 is already here, the B570 is only set to launch on January 16. However, a German retailer listed the card well ahead of time and, surprisingly, one B570 actually shipped to a customer. The B580 is one of the best graphics cards for budget-conscious gamers, but how will the B570 compare?

Early listings and preorders happen shockingly often. For example, yesterday we found an RTX 5090 PC priced at well over $6,000. However, those listings often don't amount to much, and the items don't ship until their designated release dates -- but not this time.

Read more
We might get a new Steam Deck next month — and Valve isn’t making it
The Steam Deck OLED on a pink background.

I expected to see some new handheld gaming PCs this year at CES, but it looks like something even more exciting is in store. AMD and Lenovo are hosting an event during the week of the show, and it'll have two special guests in attendance: Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais and Microsoft's Jason Ronald.

I'll be attending the event on January 7, about which Sean Hollister over at The Verge initially shared out the details. There are a couple of reasons why this event could be significant. First, Valve. Since the launch of the Asus ROG Ally, there have been a handful of these types of events featuring spokespeople from AMD, Microsoft, and the company making a handheld -- Lenovo or Asus. Valve hasn't ever been in attendance, and considering Valve makes the Linux-based Steam Deck, it would be odd for the company to have a presence.

Read more
OpenAI teases its ‘breakthrough’ next-generation o3 reasoning model
Sam Altman describing the o3 model's capabilities

For the finale of its 12 Days of OpenAI livestream event, CEO Sam Altman revealed its next foundation model, and successor to the recently announced o1 family of reasoning AIs, dubbed o3 and 03-mini.

And no, you aren't going crazy -- OpenAI skipped right over o2, apparently to avoid infringing on the copyright of British telecom provider O2.

Read more