32 hours of battery life? This upcoming ultralight laptop sounds killer

CES 2025 is just two weeks away and Asus is planning to launch, among other things, a new ultrathin laptop that it claims will be the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC.

A short trailer for the mysterious product posted by Asus shows it floating like a feather, but we don’t have any numbers yet on just how light the laptop will be. To earn its title, it will definitely need to weigh under 2.6 pounds to beat the Surface Pro 11th edition (keyboard included) and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x.

CES 2025 ASUS Official Teaser - Unload

We also don’t know what will be powering the PC, but according to a press release, it’s going to have up to 32 hours of battery life. To have even a chance of living up to these numbers, the most obvious chip choice would be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite, which is known for its superior power efficiency. But it could also be powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 2, which has proven to deliver some great battery life results as well.

Recommended Videos

But, Qualcomm or not, it’s always important to remember that battery life tests done by manufacturers and battery tests conducted by consumers never yield quite the same results. To get the numbers as high as possible, manufacturers usually create an optimal situation that doesn’t reflect the way most (or any) people actually use their PCs. When reviewers get their hands on this new PC, we should probably expect their results to be at least three or four hours lower. In other words, your mileage may vary.

Still, it’s an impressive claim. Anything over 25 hours would push this new PC to the top of most lists, however, so it will be exciting to see how it performs.

Luckily, we don’t have to wait long to get more information since Asus will officially introduce the laptop at its “Always Incredible” event on January 7.