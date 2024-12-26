 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Want a Copilot+ laptop? Get the Asus Vivobook S 14 while it’s $300 off

Microsoft’s Copilot is an amazing development in AI, and Copilot+ PCs are designed to take advantage of the technology. If you want a Copilot+ laptop for an affordable price, check out Best Buy’s offer for the Asus Vivobook S 14. From $950, it’s down to only $650 following a $300 discount. We’re not sure when its price will return to normal though, so if you want to get this device with huge savings, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook S 14

Microsoft’s Copilot was created to streamline and boost productivity, and Copilot+ PCs integrate support for the AI technology at a systemwide level. The Asus Vivobook S 14 is one of the Copilot+ laptops that are already available, passing the hardware requirements to earn this designation with its Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s on the level of top-tier machines, says our guide on how much RAM do you need. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can already start using it right after unboxing.

The Asus Vivobook S 14 is packing powerful performance under its hood, but its external features are amazing as well. It’s equipped with a 14-inch OLED screen with WUXGA resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 0.02ms response time, for stunning and vivid visuals. The relatively compact screen makes the Asus Vivobook S 14 extremely portable, in addition to its thickness of just 0.55 inches and weight of less than 3 pounds, but the laptop offers military-grade durability so you don’t have to be extra careful with it when you’re on the move.

Copilot+ PCs aren’t appearing much in laptop deals yet, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying a device that fully integrates Microsoft’s AI, you don’t want to miss Best Buy’s $300 discount for the Asus Vivobook S 14. It’s down to a more affordable $650 from $950, but the offer won’t last long. The stocks up for sale may run out at any moment, so if you want the Asus Vivobook S 14 as your next laptop, we highly recommend pushing forward with your transaction for it right now.

