  1. Computing

CES 2022: The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold is a necessary step toward foldable laptops

Jacob Roach
By

A few years back, the halls of CES were littered with prototypes of foldable phones. Now, foldable phones are everywhere, and they’re actually pretty good. At CES 2022, the focus has shifted to foldable laptops. But are they any good yet?

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold is not the first of its kind, technically, but it’s the first machine that’s really gunning at the foldable laptop market. I had a chance to play with the device a bit at the show. It’s great — but right now, only in theory.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The second foldable laptop

CES 2020 was the year of the foldable laptop. Then March rolled around, and companies started canceling plans. Lenovo pushed ahead with its ThinkPad X1 Fold, but it was cramped and uncomfortable to use, and the performance was terrible.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold is the second foldable laptop on the market, but it learned from the missteps of machines two years ago. First, it’s large, with a 17-inch screen that folds into roughly the size of a 13-inch laptop.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop with the keyboard removed.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

On top of that, it should be more performant. I wasn’t able to test performance, but Asus says the machine packs one of the latest Intel processors. The company won’t say which generation, but I imagine it’s 12th-gen. And that should perform much better than the Lakefield chip inside the X1 Fold.

The Zenbook 17 Fold also benefits from Windows 11, which was surprisingly responsive during my time with the machine. It’s still not as responsive as iOS, but Windows quickly rotated and snapped to a smaller size when I attached the keyboard.

I have some small complaints, though. The screen feels like it has a plastic film over the the top of it, closing the machine feels like it requires both hands, and there was a ripple in the middle of the screen where the fold is. Asus says it expects that to be fixed by the time the machine launches.

The big issue is weight and size. The Zenbook 17 Fold is portable in width and height, but thickness is a different matter. It’s about as thick as two thin 13-inch notebooks stacked on top of each other, and about as heavy, too.

Profile view of the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Most of that weight comes from the machine. The keyboard is light as can be, though still comfortable to type on (I’ll talk more about that next). However, it requires separate charging, so if you want to top off the Zenbook 17 Fold, you’ll need two cables.

Beyond the fold

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The fold is decent, but the Zenbook 17 is still a laptop that needs more than a folding screen. The screen itself is great. It meets Asus’ insanely high display spec with a 2560 x 1920 resolution, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2ms response time, 90 Hz refresh rate, and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification.

It’s rich and vibrant, especially when the Zenbook 17 Fold is set up like a normal laptop. When the keyboard is off, the screen just isn’t flat enough to appreciate. You can see the colors and the deep contrast, but also specs of glare from the inconsistencies in the top of the display.

The detachable keyboard shocked me. It’s detachable, so I assumed it would be overly clicky and cheap. It’s not. Asus is using the same ErgoSense keyboard that’s present on its other Zenbook laptops, which is one of my favorite mobile keyboards.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop keyboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It’s the bits around the keyboard that aren’t great. The magnets didn’t always hold, and the build feels like you could snap the keyboard in half without a second thought. I loved typing on it, but it’s not a laptop keyboard front to back.

Growing pains

Aasus Zenbook 17 Fold folded.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The Zenbook 17 Fold feels like a prototype still. It’s closer than the ThinkPad X1 Fold was, but it still hasn’t reached foldable nirvana. I’m assuming Asus will fix some of the quirks with the machine before launch, but even then, this isn’t the final form for foldable laptops.

Asus has assured me the final version will be tightened up, but I can’t imagine that will fix all of the issues the machine has. Still, it’s a hopeful sign for the future, and a necessary step toward foldable laptops.

The Zenbook 17 Fold is impressive because it’s one of the first real, working foldable laptops. For early adopters, the Zenbook 17 Fold is a godsend. For everyone else, it’s merely a sign of what’s to come.

Editors' Recommendations

New Asus ProArt mobile monitor supports Wacom inking for creatives

Asus's new mobile ProArt display supports Wacom inking technology.

Asus’ new Zenbook 14 OLED gets new CPUs and a stylish lid design

the new zenbook 14 gets cpus and stylish lid design u3402 chassis

Amazon is putting Fire TV into more … cars

Amazon Fire TV cars.

Best desktop monitor deals for January 2022

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Clean and discreet, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is one for the minimalist

Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 on the wrist.

Lenovo’s new Legion gaming mice are simple yet affordable

The new Legion wireless mouse on a white background.

Lenovo’s gorgeous new redesign of Yoga laptops brings rounded edges, OLED screens

Lenovo Yoga 9i front view featured image,

Lenovo tweaks design and powers up its excellent Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops

lenovo legion 5 pro tweaks design and performance 5i 2022

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is only for the 1337

Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch.

Lenovo designed a new modular webcam solution for its business monitors

Lenovo's new ThinkVision monitor works with modular webcam and speakerbar attachments.

Lenovo enhances ThinkPad X1 line with audio, video, and security updates

Lenovo ThinkPad announcement featured image.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 hands-on: I’ve never seen a laptop like this before

The Thinkbook Plus Gen 3 with Windows 11.

Waverly Labs’ new translation tech targets both consumers and businesses

Waverly Labs Ambassador Interpretor 2 lifestyle