Computing

The best OLED laptops

OLED laptops are expensive but gorgeous to look at

Jon Martindale
By

OLED screens are finally making their way to PCs and laptops are some of the first recipients of these super high-contrast panels. Our favorite of this expanding crop of notebooks is the Dell XPS 15. Already a fantastic mid-range laptop for work and play, the OLED display option kicks up its visuals to a whole new level, with fantastically deep blacks and brighter whites.

But most of the new OLED laptops look gorgeous and the selection of different notebooks to pick from with OLED technology is growing by the day. If the XPS 15 doesn’t strike your fancy, here are what we consider to be the best OLED laptops you can buy.

The best OLED laptops at a glance

The best OLED laptop: Dell XPS 15

dell xps 15 oled eight core processor snexbtzu

Why you should pick this: The XPS 15 is already an awesome laptop and an OLED display takes it to a whole new level.

Who’s it for: Video editors, photographers, and content creators.

Why we picked the Dell XPS 15:

The Dell XPS 15 has been our favorite 15-inch laptop for quite some time, and it might be our favorite laptop of all if it wasn’t eclipsed by its slightly more portable and attractive cousin, the XPS 13. The latest version of this laptop upgrades everything, screen included. You now have options for up to an Intel eight-core, 9th-generation CPU, eight to 32GB of memory, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. There’s also an optional Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics chip for impressive mid-range gaming capabilities.

But the screen is what we’re here to talk about, and the 4K OLED panel used in the new XPS 15 is stunning to look at. Made by Samsung, it’s a gorgeous display with fantastic contrast and bright, popping colors. Impressively so, it’s not even any more expensive than the LED 4K option that Dell also offers, although it does lose the touch functionality and we hear that the battery life may be worse with the OLED option. Most importantly, it features excellent color accuracy, which some of the other options on this list lack. That makes it a great option for photographers and video editors.

Read our hands-on review of the new Dell XPS 15

Alienware m15

alienware m15 r2
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Why you should pick this: It’s an awesome gaming system with a great keyboard and powerful internal hardware.

Who’s it for: Gamers who want some portability.

Why we picked the Alienware m15:

Alienware is a gaming brand through and through and the new iteration of its popular m15 doesn’t break with tradition in that sense. It does represent a brand-new generation of hardware and performance though, with a big uptick in the available internal hardware, all of which helps power the gorgeous OLED display that’s now an option on the pricier configurations.

Borrowing some of the aesthetic design choices of its heftier cousin, the Area-51m, the m15 has clean lines and a new white-color option that helps it stands out from other, more gaudy gaming notebooks and it’s even a little lighter than its predecessors too, at 4.75 pounds.

Under the hood it has Intel ninth-generation CPUs ranging from quad-core i5s up to eight-core i9s, Nvidia GTX and RTX graphics up to a 2080 Max-Q, eight or 16GB of RAM, and up to 4TB of storage. The OLED display that all of that powers is rich and deep, with a 60Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution. It also includes Tobii eye tracking built right into it, which could open up the door for variable rate shading or foveated rendering in the future.

Read our Alienware m15 hands-on review

ThinkPad X1 Extreme

lenovo announces oled thinkpad

Why you should pick this: It’s a gorgeous machine for work and play with the typical ThinkPad build quality and understated aesthetics.

Who’s it for: Workers who like to play in their off hours.

Why we picked the ThinkPad X1 Extreme:

ThinkPads are an iconic brand and although they lack the features and looks of your average gaming system, they typically give just about every laptop a run for their money in the hardware department. The latest generation of ThinkPad X1 Extreme is no different, with monstrous component options that include a 9th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics chip, up to 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage.

The OLED panel in this screen is very close to the others we’re seeing released in 2019, with a 4K resolution and fantastic brightness and contrast. We haven’t tested it yet to see how accurate the colors are.

Outside of the screen, though, this ThinkPad doesn’t look much different from its predecessors. It’s understated, functional, and sturdy. This is likely the most durable OLED laptop on the market, but we’d still caution against long usage at full brightness to avoid any potential burn-in problems.

HP Spectre x360 15

HP Spectre x360 15 review
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

Why you should pick this: It offers everything you want in an OLED laptop but with a fully functioning tablet mode too.

Who’s it for: Those who want OLED brilliance in a laptop and tablet in one device.

Why we picked the HP Spectre x360 15:

The last time we put an HP Spectre x360 15 through its paces it garnered our coveted Editors’ Choice award for being the most powerful 2-in-1 you could buy. But just a couple of months prior to that we got our hands on the OLED version at CES 2019 and that one blew us away in equal measure. Now that it’s available, it’s a viable alternative to the more affordable option we loved so much, as the display on it is in a whole other league.

The overall design is attractive and a little different, with a royal blue lid and gold trim that really stands out from the glut of silver and black laptops out there. The screen is the real showstopper though, with full HDR support, 4K resolution, and a brightness that hits 500 nits, which really helps the OLED contrast pop. Like the XPS 15, it features a color accurate screen that would be good for photography.

Hardware inside isn’t as strong as some of the competitors on this list, but an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 Whiskey Lake CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia MX150 is hardly poor. It’ll be good for everyday workloads, media viewing, and some entry-level gaming. We don’t have a firm price yet, but this configuration should help it undercut some of the alternative OLED laptops on this list.

Read our hands-on HP Spectre x360 15 review

Razer Blade 15

razer-blade-oled-240hz

Why you should pick this: It has the best-looking laptop gaming experience in the world.

Who’s it for: Gamers through and through.

Why we picked the Razer Blade 15:

Our favorite gaming notebook for a couple of years now, the Razer Blade 15 continues to go from strength to strength, with an ever shrinking-chassis, a clean, gamery (but not too much) aesthetic, and now an OLED display option. It is expensive, with only the top specced “Advanced” edition of the Blade offering the display at an eye-watering $3,300, but the results speak for themselves.

Powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, the OLED 4K touchscreen display on the new edition Razer Blade is a sight to behold. Although locked to a 60Hz refresh rate, there aren’t many high-end games that will run above that at this resolution, even with the high-end GPU in this configuration. It also boasts amazing contrast, a fast response time, and low input lag. Its color accuracy, however, is a bit off instead opting for bolder, more saturated colors.

It will look its best in cinematic games, but competitive gaming is more than possible on this device and no matter what you’re playing, you can rest assured that there are few devices in the world that can even approach the visual quality of such a laptop.

Read our full Razer Blade review

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Intel Core i7 vs. i9: What's the difference?
Up Next

Microsoft's Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game console
razer blade review advanced model feat space
Product Review

OLED or 240Hz? Either Razer Blade looks killer, but only one deserves your money

The Razer Blade is our favorite gaming laptop, and in its newest iteration, it takes its display technology to another level. The 2019 Razer Blade comes with an option for either OLED or an insane 240Hz refresh rate.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Dell XPS Tower 2017
Deals

Score a new gaming desktop and save with these Dell back-to-school PC deals

If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming tower and aren’t in the mood to wait until Black Friday sales, then Dell has some pretty good back-to-school deals going right now on a variety of its laptops and desktops that can save you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
dell xps 13
Deals

Grab one of these discounted Dell laptops and get a free $200 Visa prepaid card

If you missed those PC deals during July's sales and don’t want to wait until Black Friday, Dell is offering nice price cuts right now on a couple of our all-time favorite laptops — plus a free $200 prepaid Visa card with your purchase.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Windows 10 can split and resize windows with ease. Here's how to do it

The window management features of Windows 10 can be particularly helpful for those who frequently multitask. Here's how to split your screen according to your workflow needs by using Snap Assist and other native tools.
Posted By Mark Coppock
samsung galaxy tab s3 11
Deals

Amazon chops $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, S Pen included

From entertainment and creativity to productivity, there’s so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Grab the black version today on Amazon at the discounted price of $449 while in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina
falcon northwest talon 20th anniversary edition led lighting
Computing

LED lighting finally arrives on Falcon Northwest’s Talon gaming desktop redesign

Falcon Northwest is debuting a redesigned version of its Talon midsized gaming desktop tower. The new version comes with modern features, like glass side windows, that bring more visual interest to the desktop's internals.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what do you do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether via an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Jackie Dove, Mark Coppock
AMD CEO Lisa Ku
Computing

Can extreme ultraviolet lithography make Zen 3 much better than Zen 2?

Set to succeed AMD's immensely popular and capable Ryzen 3000 Zen 2 CPUs, Zen 3 is on the horizon with potential improvements to clock speed, IPC, and energy efficiency, all thanks to a new lithography process.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review
Computing

AMD graphics developers are calling their next card the Nvidia Killer

AMD's 2020 graphics card releases could be some of its most exciting in years. Sources close to the company claim that confidence in the Radeon division is sky-high, with some staffers calling their next cards "Nvidia Killers."
Posted By Jon Martindale
Intel NUC 8i7BEH Bean Canyon review
Computing

Intel’s 2020 Phantom Canyon NUC could be powerful, but will it be too dated?

The ultra-compact Phantom Canyon gaming PC could feature improved Intel Xe processors, Wi-Fi 6, and also options for Nvidia GTX and RTX GPUs under the hood when launches in late 2020 or early 2021. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Which version of Windows is the right option for you?

Not sure what version of Windows to get? Here are the major features of Windows 10 Home vs. Pro vs. the newer Windows 10 in S mode to help you figure out which one belongs on your computer.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best labor day sales card
Deals

Best Labor Day sales: What deals you should expect in 2019

Labor Day 2019 lands on Monday, September 2 this year. We've gathered all of the information you need to prepare yourself for the many sales to come, from REI to Walmart and everything in between.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Ryan Reynolds as Willy Wonka Deepfake from NextFace
Emerging Tech

The best deepfakes on the web: Baby Elon, Ryan Reynolds Wonka, and beyond

Deepfakes, the A.I.-aided face-swapping technology that threatens the future of truth as we know it, are everywhere. Here are some of the scariest, funniest, and most convincing we've seen.
Posted By Luke Dormehl