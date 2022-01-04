BenQ is looking to grab the attention of gamers attending the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES.) The company that is most known for its monitors has just announced a new lineup of gamer-first products, including a 4K HDR gaming projector.

Being called the “only gaming projector on the market offering settings for 4K HDR game audio-visual enhancement,” the new addition to BenQ’s lineup is the X3000i 4K LED gaming projector. This projector is unlike any other as it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, with preset audio-visual gamer modes. Those modes are tuned to 8.3ms response times, at the 120Hz frequency. These response times and frequencies are quite important when playing fast-paced games like Fortnite or even Call of Duty.

The speakers onboard also feature Bongiovi DPS technology for an added movie-theatre-like immersive feeling. What’s even better is the 3,000 lumen LED brightness, which factors to its HDR certification. It all comes at a high cost, though, as the projector is priced at $1,300.

In addition, BenQ also announced the TK700. This 4K projector is also for gamers and is more expensive at $1,500. It has a preset FPS mode for enhancing dark images and runs at 60Hz with a 16ms response time.

As for the BenQ monitors announced at CES, the options include the EX3410R and the EX3210U. The EX3410R is a curved ultra-wide 34-inch WQHD display and the EX3210U is a 4K 32-inch display. Signature features onboard the EX3410R include its 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. With the EX3210U, its features include the 144Hz refresh rate, and “sleek new white design.”

Other products being announced by BenQ at CES not necessarily aimed at games include the ScreenBar and ScreenBar Halo. These are LED monitor lights, for reducing screen glare and the contrast between monitor and surroundings.

These are just some of the products being announced at CES. Dell, Lenovo, HP, and other companies are in attendance, and you can expect a lot of other similar products. Also don’t miss Intel’s and AMD’s keynote, where the companies’ next-generation mobile processors are expected to finally be announced

