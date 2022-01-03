How to watch AMD’s CES 2022 keynote and what to expect

AMD and its two fierce silicon rivals, Intel and Nvidia, have announced the schedule for their CES 2022 keynotes. All three companies are slated to announce their silicon strategy on January 4, mere hours apart from one another. AMD announced that its CES 2022 Product Premiere press conference is slated to occur at 7 a.m. PT.

In a statement, the Ryzen- and Zen-maker announced that CEO Dr. Lisa Su will headline its CES event and that the presentation will center around “innovations and solutions featuring upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics.”

How to watch AMD’s CES 2022 Product Premiere

Similar to recent product announcements that have taken place during the global health pandemic, AMD will deliver its presentation over livestream. The good news is that you can follow AMD’s announcements from the comfort — and safety — of your own home. The event is scheduled to occur at 7 a.m. Pacific Time on January 4, so East Coast audiences can tune in starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The keynote can be viewed on AMD’s website, and additional details can be found on the company’s dedicated Product Premiere landing page. The portal allows you to sign up for a calendar reminder.

If you want to follow along live, you can also view the YouTube stream, which is embedded above.

According to AMD, replays of the keynote will subsequently be available on the company’s website following the event.

What to expect from AMD’s Product Premiere showcase at CES 2022

So far, the company has not revealed much about what it intends to announce at CES 2022, but industry insiders expect that Dr. Su could showcase new processors and graphics cards at the event.

“During the livestream hosted by Dr. Lisa Su, AMD will demonstrate how we’ll make 2022 an unforgettable year for gamers, creators and mobile PC users.,” AMD wrote on its CES 2022 portal.

The company will likely use CES as an opportunity to show off new Zen processors to take on rival Intel’s recent 12th Gen Alder Lake releases as well as new advances in its GPU solutions.

It’s unclear if AMD is ready to unveil its next-generation Zen 4 architecture in January. Company CTO Mark Papermaster confirmed in December that the company is on schedule to reveal more about Zen 4 at CES 2022, and the CPUs could debut under the Ryzen 7000 nomenclature if AMD’s naming convention holds. The processors are expected to deliver a 25% uplift in performance. Zen 4 GPUs are expected to get a big graphics boost when they officially launch later in 2022.

More likely, AMD will use CES 2022 to preview Zen 4 and use the show as a venue to launch updated Zen 3 processors with better performance. AMD observers speculate that the company may opt to launch refreshed Zen 3 cores featuring a new 3D V-Cache chiplet technology as a stepping stone before Zen 4 debuts. Previously, AMD had confirmed that Ryzen processors with 3D V-Cache will go into production in the latter part of 2021, so a CES 2022 announcement seems like a fit.

V-Cache could triple the amount of L3 cache from 64MB to 192MB, which should give the new Ryzen chips more performance. It’s expected that the new technology could give AMD a 15% uplift in 1080p gaming. If accurate, this could allow AMD’s high-end Ryzen 9 5900X CPU to take on Intel’s 12th Gen gaming-centric Core i9 and Core i7 models in the Alder Lake family. With V-Cache, AMD’s processor will likely command a stiff premium over Intel’s CPU.

In the graphics department, AMD is expected to announce an entry-level RDNA 2 graphics card at the show. We may see the company debut the Radeon RX 6400 and Radeon RX 6500 XT GPUs.

Both graphics cards were recently leaked, and published certification information from the Eurasian Economic Commission revealed that the cards will come with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. This should make them capable GPUs for 1080p gaming and allow AMD to take on rival Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050.

Given that AMD’s graphics products have been in short supply in last year, hopefully, Dr. Su will address the ongoing industry shortages. There has been pent-up demand for PC graphics cards and gaming consoles like Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 during the pandemic, and the silicon shortage is keeping many products out of the hands of consumers.

For the latest information from AMD’s announcements and all the CES 2022 coverage, be sure to follow Digital Trends’ CES hub.

