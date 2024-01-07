Nvidia’s RTX 40 Super graphics cards are just around the corner, with Nvidia teasing an unveiling of its mid-generation refresh of its Ada Lovelace GPUs ahead of CES 2024. The cards are expected to update a number of midrange to high-end graphics cards from the RTX 4000-series with increased CUDA core counts, enhanced clock speeds, and potentially more competitive price tags.

But that’s all speculation until Nvidia shows us what it’s been working on. If you want to be there when the news drops about just how powerful (and maybe affordable?) these cards actually are, here’s how to watch the RTX 40 Super launch.

How to watch Nvidia’s RTX 40 Super launch

NVIDIA Special Address at CES 2024

Nvidia teased the debut of the RTX 40 Super cards on X (formerly Twitter) in early January, pointing to a single online location at a set date and time: Twitch.tv/Nvidia, 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) January 8.

That’s not the only place you can watch the broadcast, though. Nvidia will also go live for its special pre-CES launch of these cards on its YouTube channel on the same date and at the same time.

What we expect from Nvidia’s RTX 40 Super launch

Nvidia is expected to debut a number of new RTX 40 Super graphics cards, though they won’t be comprehensive. This isn’t a full refresh, it’s an addition of a few mid-tier GPUs to better compete with AMD’s reduced pricing, and toutilize some of Nvidia’s better-binned GPUs that it’s stored up since the original RTX 40 launch.

Rumors and leaks suggest Nvidia will debut the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super at its pre-CES event. The RTX 4080 Super will allegedly get a slight CUDA core bump of around 500 cores, an improvement of a few percentage points on its base and boost clocks, and slightly faster memory. The RTX 4070 Ti Super will have around 800 more CUDA cores than its non-super counterpart, as well as a wider memory bus, giving it around 300% extra memory bandwidth. The RTX 4070 Super, however, will reportedly receive over 1300 new CUDA cores, bringing it much closer to the RTX 4070 Ti.

These cards are slated to launch throughout January, starting with the 4070 Super, and ending at the end of the month with the 4080 Super.

All of this is pure speculation for now, so don’t take it as fact. Along with the rumored specifications, we also have some interesting leaks around pricing. The RTX 4080 Super has been rumored to be priced between $1,000 and $1,200 — around the price of the existing RTX 4080. The RTX 4070 Ti is rumored to be priced at $800, and the RTX 4070 Super at just $600. These prices are very close to the existing non-Super models, suggesting Nvidia is using more aggressive pricing with its Super refresh to better target AMD’s RTX 7000 GPUs that have received price cuts.

