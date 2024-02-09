 Skip to main content
CableMod’s adapters damaged up to $74K worth of Nvidia GPUs

Monica J. White
By
Melted 12VHPWR connector made by CableMod for the RTX 4090.
Humble-Brilliant-654 / Reddit

CableMod’s adapters were meant to fix the problem of melting connectors on Nvidia’s top GPU, the RTX 4090, but it appears that things didn’t go as planned. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has posted a notice that the CableMod 12VHPWR angled adapters are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards. More than 25,300 adapters are to be returned, and the affected customers are eligible for a full refund.

The connectors on the RTX 4090 have been melting ever since the GPU hit the shelves in late 2022, and so far, the only fix seems to lie in careful installation and picking the right PC case that can accommodate this monstrous card. CableMod’s angled adapters showed a lot of promise, at least initially. Seeing as bending the cable can contribute to the overheating, an angled adapter should have been just the fix — but unfortunately, the melting continued, even with the use of CableMod’s solution.

In some cases, if the adapter was found to be the culprit, GPU manufacturers directed the unlucky customer to CableMod for refunds. This is because using it voids the warranty. As such, CableMod doesn’t just have to pay for over 25,000 adapters that are eligible for refund, but it’s also had to settle plenty of complaints and fund replacement GPUs for those affected.

“The firm has received 272 reports of the adapters becoming loose, overheating, and melting into the GPU, with at least $74,500 in property damage claims in the United States. No injuries have been reported,” said the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CableMod's power adapter for the RTX 4090 GPU.
CableMod

The recall covers all CableMod version 1.1 adapters that were purchased between February and December 2023, both on Amazon and directly from CableMod. This includes the 90-degree and 180-degree variants, as well as the reversed adapters. The company will be refunding the entirety of the purchase, including shipping; those who prefer it can choose to get a $60 store credit for non-customized items instead.

This is grim news for CableMod, but the company has previously warned customers not to buy its adapters, going as far as to issue a safety recall in December 2023 — so this should come as no surprise. If you’re thinking of buying the GPU for yourself, we recommend avoiding third-party adapters. Installing the RTX 4090 isn’t easy, so you’ll need a case with plenty of space and careful cable management to make sure your $2,000 GPU doesn’t end up on fire.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
The situation with melting RTX 4090 connectors just got more complicated
MSI RTX 4090 Suprim X on a pink background.

Nvidia's best GPU continues to melt, and even third-party adapters can't seem to prevent it from happening.  CableMod's adapter, which many had hoped would fix all problems, is now pinned as the cause of some of the instances of melting connectors. Unfortunately, using it voids the warranty on the GPU, as one unlucky user found out from MSI.

Reddit user Agentcamels reported on the MSI subreddit (via Tom's Hardware) that their RTX 4090 went up in smoke. We've heard of this before -- it's a seemingly never-ending saga of melting RTX 4090 connectors. It seems that they were playing Cyberpunk 2077 when they saw smoke. CableMod's 12VHPWR adapter was in use here, and that may have caused the meltdown; in any case, it appears that the adapter is now stuck to the GPU.

Read more
Here’s why I’m glad Nvidia might kill its most powerful GPU
The RTX 4090 graphics card sitting on a table with a dark green background.

A reliable leaker has just revealed that Nvidia might be abandoning the idea of releasing an RTX 4090 Ti. If the project hadn't been canceled, the RTX 4090 Ti would have ended up becoming the best GPU by a mile -- or at least the most powerful. That spot is currently held by Nvidia's own RTX 4090.

But don't worry -- if the report about the cancellation is true, it's not such a bad thing at all. In fact, it might be for the best for pretty much everyone involved. Here's why.

Read more
Did Nvidia just fix the RTX 4090’s melting power connectors?
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Nvidia’s 40-series graphics cards have gained an unwanted reputation for the unreliability of their 12VHPWR power connectors, with numerous accounts circulating online of connectors melting and destroying GPUs. Now, though, it seems Nvidia might have solved the problem for its RTX 4090 graphics cards.

The idea came to light after a post by prackprackprack on Reddit, with the user asking whether their new RTX 4090 featured shorter sense pins compared to older versions of the card. Shorter pins would mean the power supply couldn’t properly connect to a user’s graphics card and send it higher wattages unless the connector was correctly pushed in.

Read more