The best all-AMD laptops for 2022

There are quite a few AMD-powered laptops to choose from as opposed to a few years ago. This is all thanks to the improvements in AMD's Zen architecture that have enabled the Ryzen mobile platform to not only compete with Intel when it comes to raw performance but also offer excellent power efficiency. Team Red has also started focusing on pairing its Ryzen processors with Radeon graphics, thereby allowing the chip maker to squeeze in a bit more performance through smart technologies like SmartShift and Smart Access Memory.

Speaking of which, we've picked some of the best all-AMD laptops that you should consider buying in 2022. Additionally, you should also have a look at our recent list of the best all-AMD gaming PCs for 2022.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022)

Best all-AMD laptop for gaming

Pros Premium-looking design

Bright and responsive 2K display

Powerful CPU performance

Good set of speakers

MUX switch Cons GPU struggles with ray tracing

Gets hot under heavy loads

Why you should buy this: It is the best gaming laptop powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 6000 CPUs and Radeon 6000 series of discrete graphics.

Who's it for: For those who want the best gaming experience without compromising on portability and styling.

Why we chose the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14:

The latest iteration of the ROG Zephyrus G14 by ASUS cannot be ignored, especially if you are looking for an AMD-powered gaming laptop. In fact, the company has opted for an AMD CPU and GPU combo this year, which translates into excellent performance be it gaming or everyday workflow. Powered by the Ryzen 9 6900HS octa-core processor, one can opt for either the Radeon RX 6700S or the more powerful RX 6800S GPU. The display has been upgraded as well, which is now taller with a 16:10 ratio, 2560 x 1600p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 rating, and up to 500 nits of brightness, making it great for gaming, creative tasks, and, of course, consuming media content.

The laptop also gets some well-needed design updates including a more consistent color scheme on the white version, the addition of a webcam with Windows Hello face recognition, more suitable placement for the top firing speakers, a (much) larger touchpad, and RGB lighting underneath the keyboard.

Expect no less when it comes to gaming as the ROG Zephyrus G14 can handle everything you throw at it with ease. The vapor chamber cooling system paired with liquid-metal thermal compound and some really good system tuning ensures that the laptop doesn't thermal throttle even under heavy loads. At the same time, it can deliver an exceptional battery life of about eight hours, which in itself is commendable considering it is a gaming laptop.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) Best all-AMD laptop for gaming

Dell Inspiron 15 3000

Best all-AMD laptop on a budget

Pros Affordable pricing

Fast battery charging

USB-C port

120Hz refresh rate Cons Cheap plastic build

Why you should buy this: A great entry-level laptop featuring an AMD CPU and GPU combo.

Who's it for: For those who want an AMD-powered laptop for light workloads on a budget.

Why we chose the Dell Inspiron 15 3000:

This is one of the best AMD-powered laptops if you are looking for something that is not overly expensive. Available at a starting price of under $600, the Dell Inspiron 15 3525 is suitable for students, office goers, and as an everyday home PC. It can be configured with either the six-core Ryzen 5 5625U or the more powerful eight-core Ryzen 7 5825U, while the graphics are powered by AMD's Radeon series. Available with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), the laptop also has a provision for additional 2.5-inch SATA drives.

The laptop features an all-black finish and a 15.6-inch display with narrow bezels, full-HD resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, and it's rated at 250 nits of brightness. It also comes with ExpressCharge, which lets you recharge the battery up to 80% in just 60 minutes. In terms of ports and connectivity, you get two USB Type-A ports (2.0 and 3.2 Gen 1), a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port (data only), an SD card reader, a headset jack, a standard barrel-type power jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. There are also optional additions that you can choose from including a 1080p webcam instead of the standard 720p, a fingerprint scanner, and a larger 4-cell 54Whr battery instead of 41Whr.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Best all-AMD laptop on a budget More

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3

Best all-AMD laptop for business users

Pros Highly durable construction

Excellent privacy and security features

Support for DDR5 memory Cons No SD card reader

Why you should buy this: It is the best all-AMD ultraportable laptop for enterprise and business solutions.

Who's it for: Those who want a durable and secure laptop tailored for office and enterprise environments.

Why we chose the Lenovo ThinkPad X13:

The ThinkPad continues to be a highly recommended choice for enterprise users around the globe. The new 3rd-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X13 brings all the best features that one expects from a ThinkPad. It is highly durable thanks to the MIL-SPEC rating that includes testing with 12 methods, 26 procedures, and 200 additional quality checks. Security is another crucial area where the ThinkPad X13 excels with its ThinkShield feature that includes a camera shutter, optional PrivacyGuard, power-on touch fingerprint reader, chip-level AMD Memory Guard, and the new Microsoft Pluton security layer that helps eliminate interface exposure and prevent physical attacks.

The laptop is available with an all-AMD configuration that is available with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 6000 Pro processor with integrated Radeon 600M graphics. It supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory running at 6400Mhz and up to a 2TB PCIe Gen4 4 SSD for speedy read and write speeds. The 13.3-inch IPS display comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and is available in various configurations starting from a basic 1920 x 1200 resolution, 300-nits brightness panel going all the way up to a WXGA 2560x1650-pixels, and 400-nits panel with 100% RGB coverage. The laptop also comes with two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, a USB Type-C 4.0 port, HDMI 2.0b, and an audio headphone/microphone combo jack. There is also Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and optional 5G connectivity.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 Best all-AMD laptop for business users

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6

Best mid-range all-AMD gaming laptop

Pros Great price-to-performance ratio

Good selection of I/O ports

Free Xbox Game Pass bundle Cons Base model comes with 8GB RAM

Why you should buy this: This is one of the best mid-range all-AMD-powered gaming laptop on the market.

Who's it for: For those who want a great productivity laptop that can also handle some demanding games.

Why we chose the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6:

There are a number of gaming laptops on the market, but if you are looking for something that is available under for $1,500, the Legion 5 Premium is a great choice. Powered by AMD's Ryzen 5000 H-series of mobile CPUs, it is available with either the six-core Ryzen 5 5600H or a Stingray white variant that comes with the Ryzen 7 5800H. Both variants feature the Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GPU that is pretty much at par with the Nvidia RTX 3060 mobile, especially when gaming at 1080p.

The base model of the laptop features a 15.6-inch display that comes with a full-HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness. There is also the option to update the display to a brighter 300-nit panel that is faster with a 165Hz refresh rate and support for additional tech like Dolby Vision, Free-Sync, and G-Sync for a better visual experience.

Other notable features of the laptop include a four-zone RGB keyboard with 1.5mm key travel, built-in software for system tuning, a camera privacy shutter, and three months of free Xbox Game Pass. There is also a healthy set of I/O ports including a total of four USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, a headphone/mic combo, and an RJ45 ethernet port.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 Best mid-range all-AMD gaming laptop

HP Envy x360 15

Best all-AMD laptop with 2-in-1 form factor

Pros Elegant and lightweight design

OLED panel offers good contrast

Good battery life Cons AMD variant only gets 1080p display

Why you should buy this: It is the best 2-in-1 convertible laptop on the market with an all-AMD configuration.

Who's it for: Budding content creators, graphics designers, and those looking for a reliable everyday laptop.

Why we chose the HP Envy x360 15:

The HP Envy x360 is a sleek thin and light laptop featuring a 2-in-1 form factor. Primarily aimed at content creators, it should also serve as an excellent everyday productivity machine. The all-AMD version of the Envy x360 is powered by the six-core Ryzen 5 5625U, or you can go for the eight-core Ryzen 7 5825U. We personally recommend the latter as it also comes with a brighter and punchier-looking 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OLED display that supports 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits SDR brightness, and 500-nits HDR brightness.

The laptop also features some value-added features like support for HP's Digital Pen stylus, Quickdrop to transfer content between your mobile and laptop, and HP's Command Center that can help customize the PC performance along with fan speed and noise. There are also dedicated keys for switching off the webcam and muting the microphone for added privacy.

Port selection includes two USB Type-C 10Gbps ports (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, and HP Sleep and Charge), two USB Type-A 10Gbps ports, HDMI 2.1, and a headphone/microphone combo. Other notable features include a MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E chipset with Bluetooth 5.2, an SD card reader, 65W fast-charging (50% in 30 minutes), and audio tuned by Bang and Olufsen.

HP Envy x360 15 Best all-AMD laptop with 2-in-1 form factor

