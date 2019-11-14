The ink is still warm on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro press release, yet you can already save $100 on the new Apple laptop thanks to Best Buy, which is offering the discount exclusively to Best Buy members.

The discount applies to four different configurations of the just-launched laptop, covering a range of different spec options and colors. Here are the models you can score a saving on:

Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card, 512GB SSD, space gray color — $2,300 with discount

— $2,300 with discount Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card, 512GB SSD, silver color — $2,300 with discount

— $2,300 with discount Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card, 1TB SSD, space gray color — $2,700 with discount

— $2,700 with discount Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card, 1TB SSD, silver color — $2,700 with discount

While there are no discounts on any other models — including those with the record-breaking 8TB SSD or whopping 64GB RAM — these are still excellent deals given the 16-inch MacBook Pro literally came out yesterday. It’s extremely rare for an Apple product to receive a discount this close to launch, and given the excitement that’s been generated around the 16-inch MacBook Pro in recent months, this offer from Best Buy is definitely worth a look.

Best of all, you can get the discounts for free, as it doesn’t cost a thing to become a Best Buy member. Just sign up on the Best Buy website and you’ll automatically be in line for the deal.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro had been rumored for months before its recent launch. It has replaced the MacBook Pro 15, and comes with much slimmer bezels, improved graphics chips, better speakers and a 100 watt-hour battery.

Perhaps the best improvement, though, is the keyboard. Apple’s previous butterfly design was failure-prone and had a noticeably low travel distance, making it somewhat unpopular with MacBook users. That’s now been ditched, and the new scissor-switch keyboard brings greater travel, quieter key taps and increased longevity, according to Apple.

We’ll be reviewing the 16-inch MacBook Pro as soon as we get our hands on it, so check back for that. And if you want one of Apple’s brand-new laptops right now, make sure you take advantage of this excellent launch-day deal.

