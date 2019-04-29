Digital Trends
Best Buy’s current flash sale includes a $400 discount on MacBook Pros

Anita George
Stock photo of MacBook Pro
Cytonn Photography/Unsplash

Best Buy is having a flash sale on MacBook Pros and if you’re in the market for a new laptop, you may want to check it out. The online retailer is offering deep discounts, including a $400 discount on a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

That’s right: Marked down from an original price of $1,500, you can grab this 256GB MacBook Pro for only $1,100.

In addition to a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), this MacBook Pro also comes with an Intel 7th-Generation Core i5 processor, a Force Touch trackpad, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a Retina display. The Retina display features a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. And according to Apple, you can get up to 10 hours of battery life. It is also worth noting that while other, later versions of the MacBook Pro have a Touch Bar, this model does not.

If you don’t need a lot of storage, Best Buy’s flash sale has another deal that gets you a 128GB MacBook Pro at a $300 discount. For only $1,000, you can get virtually the same MacBook as the one described earlier, just with a little less storage.

The MacBook Pros featured in Best Buy’s current flash sale are the mid-2017 models. And while they’re not the latest version, they’re still pretty solid laptops. If you need to do a little more research on this specific model before you feel comfortable snagging this deal, check out our comparison piece about three different 2017 MacBook Pros. This piece gives you the rundown of all the features each MacBook Pro from that year had to offer as well as how they stacked up against each other. While our staff decided that the 15-inch model outperformed the rest of the 2017 MacBook Pros, it’s worth noting that we also recommended that the MacBook Pro featured in Best Buy’s deal was still the best pick for average users.

It’s currently unknown when this flash sale on MacBook Pros will end as a specific end date was not posted anywhere on the product listing. You can check out all of the other Apple flash sale deals Best Buy currently has to offer by viewing this promotional page.

