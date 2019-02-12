Digital Trends
The latest Best Buy sale takes up to $150 off the 2018 MacBook Air

Arif Bacchus
If you missed out on Amazon and B&H’s limited time sale on the MacBook Air 2018 last week, you’re still in luck. As part of an Apple Shopping Event, Best Buy is taking off $150 off select models of the 2018 MacBook Air, bringing prices to as low as $1,100.

It is not clear how long this sale will last, but the best deal brings down costs on the entry-level MacBook Air 2018 with a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB solid-state drive to $1,100. This model is great for general multi-tasking web browsing and can get most web-based work done right. You can find all three colors at that sale price, including space gray, gold, and silver. If you’re after more storage space for photos, videos, or music, Best Buy is also discounting the model with a 256 GB solid-state-device. Still available in either three colors, that discount brings its price down from $1,400 to $1,250 — a $150 difference.

In the event that you are willing to trade in an older model MacBook for the newer MacBook Air 2018, Best Buy will throw in an additional $100 discount toward the price of the entry-level MacBook Air 2018. That would bring the price down to just $1,000, which is the lowest cost ever. However, select conditions apply, and the working MacBook trade-in value could be less than $200. Best Buy will throw in a gift card at the time of purchase. and trade-ins can be done in person at a store or via mail.

Trading in your old MacBook for the new MacBook Air 2018 might be worth the price, as we were a fan of the newest Apple laptop in our review. Its beautiful, thin and light design and excellent build quality were highlights for us, as well as its improved keyboard, trackpad, and support for Touch ID and loud, clear speakers. The MacBook Air 2018 is far from perfect, though, as below-average-battery life and a dim display held it back. Still, it is rare to see price cuts on new Apple products, and considering this is the second major sale in two weeks, now is the time to lock in your chance at saving big.

