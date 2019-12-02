Computing

Cyber Monday deals have arrived, and just as expected, there are plenty of deep discounts today on MacBooks, from the Air to the Pro. In fact, there are some great deals on MacBook Pros and other Apple products from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales. There are some wonderful Cyber Monday-level discounts on iPads, iPhones, and other Apple products going on now.

If the rush of Black Friday wasn’t quite your bag and you’d rather enjoy some MacBook deals from the comfort of your home, then here’s the rundown of the best Apple laptop discounts. Though we’ve also found iPad deals, iPhone sales, and Apple Watch price cuts.

Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals today

Looking for something the best laptop deals? We’ve found Dell XPS deals and a deep discount on the latest MacBook Pro happening right now.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) - Last-gen model

$650 $999
Expires soon
Apple all but wrote the book on featherweight laptops with the MacBook Air. It's a few years old at this point, but it's as cheap a MacBook as you can find.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch with Touch Bar (i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,200 $1,500
Expires soon
Apple has discontinued the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, so now's a good time to grab it before it is no longer available new. This 13-inch MacBook Pro is also now one of the best values you can buy.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro (2018) (Renewed)

$1,500 $1,645
Expires soon
This MacBook Pro is only a year old. Pretty amazing savings if you don't fancy this year's Pro models.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Space Gray

$2,299 $2,799
Expires soon
The gorgeous new MacBook Pro boasts a 9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor, brilliant retina display, Touch ID for added security, and the productivity-boosting Touch Bar.
Buy at Amazon

13.3-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display (Mid-2019, Space Gray)

$1,299 $1,499
Expires soon
This 13-inch MacBook Air features thinner modern-looking bezels, a Retina IPS display, 256GB of SSD storage, and a dual-core, eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor.
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid-2019, Space Gray)

$1,999 $2,399
Expires soon
Save yourself $400 and grab this 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro which features a six-core, ninth-generation Intel Core processor, 256GB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and Apple's Touch Bar.
Buy at B&H Photo

How to choose a MacBook during Cyber Monday

So far this holiday season, we’ve seen discounts on MacBook Pros and Airs ranging from $100 to $400 off their original prices. And that seems to be the case for Cyber Monday as well. With Apple releasing the new 16-inch MacBook Pro less than three weeks ago, there are bound to be an abnormally high number of discounts. With this brand new MacBook Pro hitting the scene, there are some tempting discounts on MacBooks with model years of 2017, 2018, and even 2019 (since Apple also released a few slightly updated MacBooks this summer).

But even with a price cut, a MacBook purchase can still be a steep investment. So it’ll pay off to properly prepare yourself beforehand on what to expect from your upcoming MacBook purchase. Planning on grabbing a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro? Take a look at our thorough review of it. Still need to know the difference between an Air and a Pro? Check out our comprehensive Air versus Pro comparison guide.

How do these deals compare to last year?

Just because most of the sales we’ve seen so far have fallen in the $100 to $400 range, that doesn’t mean that we’ll only see deals in this range today. In fact, during last year’s Cyber Monday we saw price drops that fell in the range of $50 to as high as $650 off retail prices. And these deals covered 2018 and 2017 MacBook Pros, a 12-inch 2017 MacBook, and 2017 and 2018 MacBook Airs.

And that $650 discount? It came from B&H and it bought you a 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro back then. Last year, Best Buy offered “up to $250 off” on the 2018 MacBook Pros. And now that Apple has released a new MacBook Pro this year, it’s possible that these discounts could increase during today’s Cyber Monday sales.

Looking for Cyber Week savings? We’ve found Apple Watch deals, MacBook deals, and the best iPad deals for you to peruse.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

