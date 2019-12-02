Cyber Monday deals have arrived, and just as expected, there are plenty of deep discounts today on MacBooks, from the Air to the Pro. In fact, there are some great deals on MacBook Pros and other Apple products from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales. There are some wonderful Cyber Monday-level discounts on iPads, iPhones, and other Apple products going on now.

If the rush of Black Friday wasn’t quite your bag and you’d rather enjoy some MacBook deals from the comfort of your home, then here’s the rundown of the best Apple laptop discounts. Though we’ve also found iPad deals, iPhone sales, and Apple Watch price cuts.

Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals today

Looking for something the best laptop deals? We’ve found Dell XPS deals and a deep discount on the latest MacBook Pro happening right now.

How to choose a MacBook during Cyber Monday

So far this holiday season, we’ve seen discounts on MacBook Pros and Airs ranging from $100 to $400 off their original prices. And that seems to be the case for Cyber Monday as well. With Apple releasing the new 16-inch MacBook Pro less than three weeks ago, there are bound to be an abnormally high number of discounts. With this brand new MacBook Pro hitting the scene, there are some tempting discounts on MacBooks with model years of 2017, 2018, and even 2019 (since Apple also released a few slightly updated MacBooks this summer).

But even with a price cut, a MacBook purchase can still be a steep investment. So it’ll pay off to properly prepare yourself beforehand on what to expect from your upcoming MacBook purchase. Planning on grabbing a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro? Take a look at our thorough review of it. Still need to know the difference between an Air and a Pro? Check out our comprehensive Air versus Pro comparison guide.

How do these deals compare to last year?

Just because most of the sales we’ve seen so far have fallen in the $100 to $400 range, that doesn’t mean that we’ll only see deals in this range today. In fact, during last year’s Cyber Monday we saw price drops that fell in the range of $50 to as high as $650 off retail prices. And these deals covered 2018 and 2017 MacBook Pros, a 12-inch 2017 MacBook, and 2017 and 2018 MacBook Airs.

And that $650 discount? It came from B&H and it bought you a 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro back then. Last year, Best Buy offered “up to $250 off” on the 2018 MacBook Pros. And now that Apple has released a new MacBook Pro this year, it’s possible that these discounts could increase during today’s Cyber Monday sales.

Looking for Cyber Week savings? We’ve found Apple Watch deals, MacBook deals, and the best iPad deals for you to peruse.

