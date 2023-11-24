I thought I had it all figured out when I warned against buying an Nvidia GPU on Black Friday. If you’re not up to speed, rumor has it that Nvidia is planning to refresh its lineup of current-gen graphics cards in January, making now a bad time to pick up a card, even on a Black Friday sale. I found one exception to that rule, though: Zotac’s RTX 4070 Twin Edge.

As you can read in our RTX 4070 review, this is probably the best card out of Nvidia’s current generation due to its balance of performance and power, but the price drop is what stands out here. Newegg has the card available for $515. That’s $85 less than what the GPU released at and $35 less than it currently retails for. That 6% drop may not sound like much, but it’s significant for the RTX 4070.

There are only a few models available for $550, with most selling for $600 or even more. This Zotac model stands out because it’s the cheapest I’ve ever seen the RTX 4070. Even if we do see a refresh of Nvidia’s lineup in a couple of months, I have a hard time imagining the RTX 4070 will drop any lower in price.

On top of that, Nvidia is currently running a promotion on RTX 40-series GPUs that gives you a free copy of Alan Wake 2 with the purchase of an RTX 4070 or higher graphics card. That game alone is $50, essentially bringing the price of this Zotac RTX 4070 down to $465. The game is a great compliment for the graphics card, as well, offering features like DLSS 3.5 and demanding path tracing that you can run on the RTX 4070.

It’s a great deal all around, and it’s the only GPU deal I’ve spotted for Black Friday that’s actually worth pursuing. I use this card daily in a small form factor gaming PC, and it can breeze through any modern game with all of the visual bells and whistles. It can even handle 4K in a lot of titles, especially with DLSS enabled.

For more specifics, we found the RTX 4070 most comfortable at 1440p. Across our full suite of games, including titles with ray tracing, the card averaged 92.5 frames per second (fps). It will go much higher in a lot of games, though. For example, the card achieved 148 fps in Forza Horizon 5, as well as 145 fps in Horizon Zero Dawn. It even managed to hit 82 fps in Cyberpunk 2077, and that was with all of the graphics options cranked to the max.

Where the RTX 4070 really earns its stripes is DLSS 3, though. Take Cyberpunk 2077 with the Ultra RT preset as an example. At native 4K, the RTX 4070 can’t even manage to crack 20 fps. When you turn on DLSS 3, however, it offers a comfortable 73 fps average, allowing you to play the game with maxed-out ray tracing at 4K. That’s unheard of for a GPU in this class.

It’s one of the best graphics cards of this generation, only rivaled by AMD’s RX 7800 XT — and that’s just because AMD’s card is cheaper. This deal on the Zotac RTX 4070 makes it even more attractive, offering the excellent performance of the RTX 4070 alongside Nvidia’s exclusive RTX features for the lowest price I’ve ever seen.

I wouldn’t recommend picking up most graphics cards on Black Friday, especially now that it looks like a refresh is on the horizon. But if you’ve been planning to upgrade your GPU, I wouldn’t miss this deal on the RTX 4070.

