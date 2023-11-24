 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I was wrong — this is the Nvidia GPU deal to buy on Black Friday

Jacob Roach
By
The RTX 4070 graphics card on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

I thought I had it all figured out when I warned against buying an Nvidia GPU on Black Friday. If you’re not up to speed, rumor has it that Nvidia is planning to refresh its lineup of current-gen graphics cards in January, making now a bad time to pick up a card, even on a Black Friday sale. I found one exception to that rule, though: Zotac’s RTX 4070 Twin Edge.

As you can read in our RTX 4070 review, this is probably the best card out of Nvidia’s current generation due to its balance of performance and power, but the price drop is what stands out here. Newegg has the card available for $515. That’s $85 less than what the GPU released at and $35 less than it currently retails for. That 6% drop may not sound like much, but it’s significant for the RTX 4070.

There are only a few models available for $550, with most selling for $600 or even more. This Zotac model stands out because it’s the cheapest I’ve ever seen the RTX 4070. Even if we do see a refresh of Nvidia’s lineup in a couple of months, I have a hard time imagining the RTX 4070 will drop any lower in price.

Don't Miss:

On top of that, Nvidia is currently running a promotion on RTX 40-series GPUs that gives you a free copy of Alan Wake 2 with the purchase of an RTX 4070 or higher graphics card. That game alone is $50, essentially bringing the price of this Zotac RTX 4070 down to $465. The game is a great compliment for the graphics card, as well, offering features like DLSS 3.5 and demanding path tracing that you can run on the RTX 4070.

It’s a great deal all around, and it’s the only GPU deal I’ve spotted for Black Friday that’s actually worth pursuing. I use this card daily in a small form factor gaming PC, and it can breeze through any modern game with all of the visual bells and whistles. It can even handle 4K in a lot of titles, especially with DLSS enabled.

RTX 4070 average performance at 1440p.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For more specifics, we found the RTX 4070 most comfortable at 1440p. Across our full suite of games, including titles with ray tracing, the card averaged 92.5 frames per second (fps). It will go much higher in a lot of games, though. For example, the card achieved 148 fps in Forza Horizon 5, as well as 145 fps in Horizon Zero Dawn. It even managed to hit 82 fps in Cyberpunk 2077, and that was with all of the graphics options cranked to the max.

A chart showing the performance of Nvidia's RTX 4070 with DLSS 3 enabled.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Where the RTX 4070 really earns its stripes is DLSS 3, though. Take Cyberpunk 2077 with the Ultra RT preset as an example. At native 4K, the RTX 4070 can’t even manage to crack 20 fps. When you turn on DLSS 3, however, it offers a comfortable 73 fps average, allowing you to play the game with maxed-out ray tracing at 4K. That’s unheard of for a GPU in this class.

It’s one of the best graphics cards of this generation, only rivaled by AMD’s RX 7800 XT — and that’s just because AMD’s card is cheaper. This deal on the Zotac RTX 4070 makes it even more attractive, offering the excellent performance of the RTX 4070 alongside Nvidia’s exclusive RTX features for the lowest price I’ve ever seen.

I wouldn’t recommend picking up most graphics cards on Black Friday, especially now that it looks like a refresh is on the horizon. But if you’ve been planning to upgrade your GPU, I wouldn’t miss this deal on the RTX 4070.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
This Alienware gaming laptop is $450 off for Black Friday
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Delia Weir has been around for quite a while now, and it's especially known for making gaming laptops and desktops, so if you go for an Alienware device, you know it's likely to be high-end. Of course, all that experience making gaming gear means that Alienware stuff can be quite expensive, so if you've ever wanted to pick one up, Black Friday is the perfect time. To that end, we've found some great Black Friday deals on Alienware laptops, like this great configuration of the Alienware M16, which is a perfect entry-to-mid-range gaming laptop. You can pick it up for $1,250 instead of the usual $1,700 for Black Friday.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop
Under the hood, the Alienware m16 runs an RTX 4060, which is a much better being in a laptop than a desktop, given its cost savings and better efficiency when it comes to gaming. The RTX 4060 is made for playing games at 1080p and 60fps, which means it might struggle a little bit with the 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh screen. That said, the Alienware m16 seems to be made to give you a bit of versatility where you can prioritize either resolution or framerates, such as when playing narrative games compared to competitive games.

Read more
The best Alienware gaming PC Black Friday deals we’ve found
Alienware Aurora from it's side with a panel open

Alienware is known for making some of the best gaming PCs on the market, and if you're thinking of buying one, today's Black Friday deals are the way to go. We've collected some of our favorite deals for both Intel and AMD below, and we've done our best to include everything from the RTX 4060 to the RX 7900 XTX, and there's even an Intel Arc A770 thrown in for good measure. Also, while you're here, be sure to check out the wider Alienware Black Friday deals for more options.
Best Alienware Gaming PC Black Friday Deals (AMD)

Going with an AMD CPU configuration usually means a bit more power and efficiency compared to Intel, but with heavy-duty GPUs in the mix, that's not necessarily the case. Even so, you do get some savings, and AMD processors do quite well with gaming, especially in the middle band.

Read more
This Asus ROG gaming laptop is over $600 off for Black Friday
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop with Forza Horizon 5 on its screen.

If you want to upgrade your gaming laptop, or you're still stuck playing video games on a laptop that's not designed for it, you wouldn't want this year's Black Friday deals to pass without taking advantage of the available discounts. Here's an offer that's highly recommended -- the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, originally priced at $1,620, is on sale from Best Buy at $619 off. You'll only have to pay $1,001, which still isn't cheap by any means, but it's an impressive price for this powerful machine. You're going to have to hurry though, because stocks may already be gone by tomorrow as this is a clearance sale.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop
A gaming laptop should be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 isn't going to have any issues running not just the best PC games, but also upcoming PC games with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, it will be a while before you need another upgrade.

Read more