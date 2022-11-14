The best RAM for AMD Ryzen in 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Picking the best RAM for your PC is as crucial as choosing the right CPU, motherboard, or graphics card. It is a vital component and while more memory is usually better, getting the right speed of memory is equally important. That goes doubly so for AMD CPUs, which are notoriously memory hungry.

If you are team red and are planning to build a new rig or upgrade your existing setup, then read on for our recommendation of the best ram for AMD Ryzen systems.

Do note that AMD’s latest Ryzen 7000 CPUs is the only lineup that officially supports the new DDR5 memory standard. All CPUs, up till the Ryzen 5000 series, are only compatible with DDR4 memory.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4 16GB

Best DDR4 RAM for AMD Ryzen

Pros Brilliant RGB lighting

Reliable performance

Low latency

Highly customizable and overclockable Cons Susceptible to clearance issues

Why you should buy it: It offers excellent performance and comes with a unique array of RGB lighting.

Who's it for: Those who want something that is reliable along with a distinct and appealing design.

What we thought of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB:

Corsair's Dominator Platinum RGB has been one of the most desired memory modules on the market thanks to its legacy and one-of-a-kind design. It features a special "Capellix" LED packaging system that allows for denser packing of LEDs together which in turn delivers brighter lighting without increasing power draw. The 12 individually-addressable RGB LEDs can be controlled using iCue which is probably one of the most cohesive software when it comes to lighting controls.

It also features a patented Dual-Path DHX cooling technology that cools the memory through both the PCB and the external housing, and it also comes in white, in case you are going for a complete white build. The RAM is optimized for all AMD DDR4 motherboards and is available with clock speeds ranging from 3,200MHz to 4,000MHz in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities.

Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 32GB

Best value DDR4 RAM for AMD Ryzen

Pros Stellar performance

Effective heat spreader

Low profile design

Stable overclocking Cons Limited to 1.35V overclocking

Why you should buy it: It is the best non-RGB DDR4 memory available at an unmatched price.

Who's it for: Those who are value-conscious and prefer performance over design aesthetics.

What we thought of the Corsair Vengeance LPX:

The Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory from Corsair is designed for the best performance and overclocking capabilities. It is a highly recommended RAM especially if you don't care about RGB lighting, as it comes with a simple aluminum heat spreader casing in black, white, red, or blue color options. The Vengeance LPX is also a great choice if you have limited RAM clearance as it has a low profile design allowing you to install it on almost all types of desktop PCs.

The memory comes with a custom-performance PCB and highly-screened memory ICs, while the heat spreader ensures proper cooling to improve overclocking potential. You can grab the Corsair Vengeance LPX in various capacities ranging from 4GB (1x4GB) to 256GB (8x32GB) with clock speeds ranging from 2,133MHz to 4,000MHz. It is also priced quite well, thus making it the best value for money DDR4 memory for your AMD Ryzen system.

G.Skill Trident Z Neo 32GB

Best DDR4 RAM for gamers with AMD Ryzen

Pros Well priced

Sleek RGB lighting

Great performance

Can be overclocked on AMD Cons Limited availability

Why you should buy it: A sleek-looking RAM that is fast with tight timings and overall offers compelling value.

Who's it for: Gamers who are looking for RGB-equipped memory without paying a premium.

What we thought of the G.Skill Trident Z Neo:

The Trident Z series from G.Skill is quite popular among gamers and PC-building enthusiasts. The Trident Z Neo is specially optimized for AMD Ryzen CPUs and offers one of the best-looking RGB on any memory stick and at the same time, it isn't all that expensive. In fact, it is priced similarly to most non-RGB memory modules. The dual-colored brushed-aluminum heat spreaders and the diffused RGB lighting definitely look neat in your system.

Gamers will see great performance from some of the kits around 3,000 MHz, although there are options all the way up to 4,000MHz. The sticks feature a 10-layer PCB which is incorporated with hand-picked Samsung (B-die) integrated circuits (ICs) for excellent stability and improved overclocking potential. The Trident Z Neo is available in capacities starting at 16GB dual-channel and going up to 256GB ranging between 2666MHz and 4,000MHz.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 32GB

Best DDR5 RAM for AMD Ryzen

Pros Great performance

One of a kind RGB lighting

Overclocking potential Cons Tall profile

Costly

Why you should buy it: It is the best DDR5 memory in all aspects, be it performance, design, or value.

Who's it for: Those who want the best-performing DDR5 RAM without compromising on style.

What we thought of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5:

Leveraging on the success of its DDR4 version, the new Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 is a clear choice for the best DDR5 RAM for the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. It features a similar design as the previous generation, featuring a tall aluminum casing with Corsair's DHX cooling technology to cool both the ICs and the ground plane of the PCB itself with its own dedicated heat spreader. Of course, you still get a unique array of 12 individually programmable Capellix RGB LEDs which makes it stand out.

Corsair has launched a specific AMD EXPO version of the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 that can be identified with a unique grey outer finish of the casing. You get a limited lifetime warranty and support for Corsair's iCue system management software. The memory is available in 32GB and 64GB dual channel kits with speeds ranging from 5200 MHz to 6,000 MHz.

G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo 32GB

Fastest DDR5 RAM for AMD Ryzen

Pros Extremely fast

Unique design with RGB lightbar

Fully supports AMD EXPO Cons Expensive

High profile

Why you should buy it: It is currently one of the fastest DDR5 memory modules on the market.

Who's it for: Gamers and enthusiasts looking for the best and highest performance on Ryzen 7000.

What we thought of the G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo:

Building a new AMD Ryzen 7000 PC? Want to squeeze out every bit of performance? Well, you need to get the fastest DDR5 memory. The G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB is designed specifically for AMD Ryzen and offers speeds of up to 6000MT/s. With the AMD EXPO (EXtended Profiles for Overclocking) support it allows quick and easy out-of-the-box overclocking in the BIOS, too.

It also looks quite unique thanks to the black brushed aluminum fused with a matte black body with precision CNC highlight stripes and a translucent RGB light bar on top which can be controlled with most motherboard software. The company has been working on higher clock speed versions of this DDR5 memory module, so expect faster versions to arrive soon. As for now, you can grab 32GB or 64GB dual-channel capacities with 5,600MHz or 6,000Mhz clock speeds.

Crucial 16GB CT2K8G48C40U5 16GB

Best budget DDR5 RAM for AMD Ryzen

Pros Affordable price point

Low profile

Black PCB finish Cons No heatsink

Why you should buy it: It is one of the most affordable DDR5 memory that you can get today.

Who's it for: First-time PC builders and amateur gamers looking for cheap DDR5 memory.

What we thought of the Crucial 16GB CT2K8G48C40U5:

For those who are tight on budget, Crucial is selling a fairly affordable DDR5 memory kit. It doesn't have a marketing name, but it is denoted by the individual model number. It's a simple RAM module with no flashy RGB or even a heatsink, so it is basically the bare memory PCB. The good thing is that it comes in a black finish, so it shouldn't look all that shabby on most motherboards. It supports up to 4,800MT/s speeds and is available in either 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB capacities.

Do note that Crucial sells this particular memory model in both single and dual-channel kits. Thus we advise that you opt for a dual-channel kit unless you are absolutely tight on the budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much RAM do I need? When buying memory for your PC, 8GB of RAM is the bare minimum for smooth day-to-day operations. However, we recommend going for at least 16GB to be on the safe side, especially if you plan to do some gaming. If you are a heavy multitasker it is best to invest in 32GB or even higher 64GB RAM to future-proof your system. For more information, check out our detailed guide on how much RAM you actually need. Can I mix and match different memory modules? You can, but it's inadvisable. You'll end up with poor performance at best, and an unstable, or unusable system at worst. We recommended that you get a single RAM kit (pack of two or four sticks) for the best results. Mixing memory modules of two different brands, clock speeds or latencies can result in incompatibility and reduced system stability. Do clock speeds matter? The clock speed of your RAM definitely matters. A RAM combo running at 3,200MHz will yield better results compared to 2,133MHz. Having said that, not all software is the same, and not all applications and games rely on RAM in the same ways. For more information make sure to read our guide on RAM speeds. You also need to note, that each generation of AMD Ryzen CPUs is compatible with a certain memory clock speed. Make sure you refer to the compatibility of your CPU before making a purchase.

