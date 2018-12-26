Digital Trends
Computing

B&H cuts up to $500 off MacBook Air and MacBook Pros for limited time

Arif Bacchus
By
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Christmas shopping season might be over for most, but some of the best deals on the most popular Apple products from 2018 have just started. Currently, as part of its Mega DealZone event, B&H is cutting up to $200 off the price of the MacBook Air and $500 off certain MacBook Pro models through December 28.

Following a round of similar deals from last week, the most interesting discount in this limited time sale happens to be on the 2018 MacBook Air. You can now grab multiple colors and variants of the latest MacBook Air for up to $200 off. The deal slashes the price of the model with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD down from $1,200 to $1,000. If you’re after more storage and multitasking power, B&H’s sale also covers 2018 MacBook Airs with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, or 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. That discount brings those prices down to $1,200, and $1,600, respectively.

As for the 2018 MacBook Pros, B&H is cutting prices off both the higher end 15-inch models and the basic 13-inch versions with the Touch Bar. Now $400 cheaper, you can grab a 13-inch space gray MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $1,700, coming configured with a 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD. For those with deeper pockets, the most powerful of the 15 inch MacBook Pro variants is now $500 off at $3,400. That model comes configured with a 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 six-core processor, 32GB of RAM, the AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, and a 1TB SSD.

Elsewhere at B&H, the Mega DealZone event is cutting the price of the newest Mac Mini by up to $150. You can now get the Mac Mini with 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD for $700, instead of $800. The more powerful Intel Core i5 six-core variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD is discounted, too, now going for $1,150 instead of $1,300.

Several of the MacBook Air 2017 models, as well as older MacBook Pro models, are also being discounted as part of this event, but the 2018 Apple laptops are a better deal for their newer Intel processors and longer battery life. In our review of the new Mac Mini, we found that it offers all the desktop you need with its excellent processor performance. And with the 2018 MacBook Air, we liked its beautiful, thin, and light design, and excellent build quality.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to build a computer
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

Problems with installing or updating Windows 10? Here's how to fix them

Upgrading to the newest version of Windows 10 is usually a breeze, but sometimes you run into issues. Never fear though, our guide will help you isolate the issue at hand and solve it in a timely manner.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

How to fix problems with your MacBook’s Wi-Fi

When your wireless connection goes down, it's time to get your MacBook online again right away. We'll help you know where to start: Our guide on fixed Apple MacBook problems with Wi-Fi will take you through the top solutions.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Product Review

This Alienware curved display delivers the performance and visuals gamers crave

Alienware’s restrained design approach and performance-packed specs give the Nvidia G-Sync-capable AW3418DW a lot of versatility, making it ideal for gaming and productivity tasks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo Yoga 730 13-inch review
Computing

Snag the Lenovo Yoga 730 with a Core i7 CPU for $700 off

Are you looking for a great last-minute Windows PC for the holidays? Lenovo is offering its Yoga 730 2-in-1 notebook for up to $700 off — that's a 40 percent discount with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Nividia GPU.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Asus Zenbook 15 UX533FN
Product Review

The Asus ZenBook 15 packs a 15-inch punch into a 14-inch body

The ZenBook 15 leverages tiny bezels to pack a lot of power into a tiny chassis. Performance and battery life are very good for productivity, but power users should look elsewhere.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

Through the wire, to the limit, to the wall: The 5 best ethernet cables

While our world may be transitioning to wireless connectivity, Ethernet connections are still faster and less prone to lag times than traditional Wi-Fi networks. Here are five of the best Ethernet cables you can buy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Asus Zenbook 15 UX533FN
Computing

Asus ZenBook 15 UX533 vs. Dell XPS 15: A battle royale with one clear winner

Can the new Asus ZenBook 15 leverage tiny bezels and fast components to take on the class-leading Dell XPS 15 with its even faster components? It's a battle royale with only one clear winner.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Android Pay
Mobile

Here's how to use Google Pay on desktops and other devices

Google Pay and Google Pay Send are Google's twin payment services that allow you to quickly and easily pay at stores, or transfer money to family and friends. Here's how to set up your account.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Asus Zenbook 15 UX533FN
Computing

Asus ZenBook 15 UX533 vs. MacBook Pro 15: Can Apple be toppled?

We pit the Asus ZenBook 15 with its tiny bezels and diminutive chassis against Apple's flagship, the MacBook Pro 15. Which of these two premium notebooks has the upper hand?
Posted By Mark Coppock
just imagine if these wacky apple products launched in 2019 bad lip reading product launch
Emerging Tech

Just imagine if these wacky ‘Apple products’ launched in 2019

It's an Apple product launch unlike any you've ever seen. That's because it's the work of Bad Lip Reading, who "likes to put words into other people's mouths" and has done so here in a most brilliant way.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Asus Zenbook 15 UX533FN
Computing

Asus ZenBook 15 UX533 vs. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme: Can challenger prevail?

Asus is pitting the ZenBook 15 with its productivity CPU, entry-level GPU, and tiny chassis against some serious competition. Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme is just one example.
Posted By Mark Coppock
differences between ethernet cables 13400996 router connection to rj45 connector blue
Computing

Ethernet cables come in all shapes and sizes. Here's what you need to know

Buying an Ethernet cable can be confusing. Luckily, our quick-and-dirty guide makes sense of all the initials, so you can figure out which cable is best suited for your LAN dungeon or living room setup.
Posted By Jonathan Keane