B&H cuts up to $500 off MacBook Air and MacBook Pros for limited time

Share

The Christmas shopping season might be over for most, but some of the best deals on the most popular Apple products from 2018 have just started. Currently, as part of its Mega DealZone event, B&H is cutting up to $200 off the price of the MacBook Air and $500 off certain MacBook Pro models through December 28.

Following a round of similar deals from last week, the most interesting discount in this limited time sale happens to be on the 2018 MacBook Air. You can now grab multiple colors and variants of the latest MacBook Air for up to $200 off. The deal slashes the price of the model with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD down from $1,200 to $1,000. If you’re after more storage and multitasking power, B&H’s sale also covers 2018 MacBook Airs with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, or 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. That discount brings those prices down to $1,200, and $1,600, respectively.

As for the 2018 MacBook Pros, B&H is cutting prices off both the higher end 15-inch models and the basic 13-inch versions with the Touch Bar. Now $400 cheaper, you can grab a 13-inch space gray MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $1,700, coming configured with a 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD. For those with deeper pockets, the most powerful of the 15 inch MacBook Pro variants is now $500 off at $3,400. That model comes configured with a 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 six-core processor, 32GB of RAM, the AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, and a 1TB SSD.

Elsewhere at B&H, the Mega DealZone event is cutting the price of the newest Mac Mini by up to $150. You can now get the Mac Mini with 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD for $700, instead of $800. The more powerful Intel Core i5 six-core variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD is discounted, too, now going for $1,150 instead of $1,300.

Several of the MacBook Air 2017 models, as well as older MacBook Pro models, are also being discounted as part of this event, but the 2018 Apple laptops are a better deal for their newer Intel processors and longer battery life. In our review of the new Mac Mini, we found that it offers all the desktop you need with its excellent processor performance. And with the 2018 MacBook Air, we liked its beautiful, thin, and light design, and excellent build quality.