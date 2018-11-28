Share

If you’re the proud owner of the new “back in black” Surface Pro 6, you might want to be a little careful with how you handle the device. Several consumers have recently taken to social media to complain that the black finish on the new Microsoft 2-in-1-is wearing off very easily. The issue is not necessarily new and dates back to as far back as October 29, according to postings on Reddit.

After a little over a month of use, the finish on our own review unit was wearing away as well. We initially discovered that the black paint in the areas above the camera had started chipping away.

We reached out to Microsoft for comment on this issue. Considering that we haven’t overtaxed our Surface Pro 6, the issue is relatively concerning and raises questions about Microsoft’s quality control or design process.

Several consumers in the Reddit forum have unofficially suggested the problem could be linked to the coating that Microsoft uses on top of the standard magnesium finish on the Surface Pro 6. One Redditor, in particular, suggested the device may use some kind of ceramic coating as an alternative to a chemical process like anodizing. A separate and more recent posting on Reddit also shows that the black painted finish easily scratches away in the areas under the Microsoft logo on the back of the Surface Pro 6. Concerned consumers suggest that coloring in the scratch with a Sharpie is a workaround, though others have said that covering the device with a skin as a more ideal and serious solution.

This would not be the first time Microsoft has had issues with reliability on its Surface devices. After consumers reported flickering issues with the display on the Surface Pro 4, Microsoft launched an official replacement program. Nonprofit organization Consumer Reports also recently dropped its recommendation for Surface products, citing concerns over longevity and high failure rates, though Microsoft was quick to dismiss those claims.

As more official information becomes available and further testing is done, we’ll let you know the source of the problem and how significant it might be. As of now, however, there’s no reason to conclude that this is a widespread concern.