Brands are running out of reasons to make gaming monitors

TrendForce has indicated that global shipments of LCD gaming monitor panels with a refresh rate greater than 144 Hz will likely see slower growth in 2025 than in prior years.

The research group expects panels to ship at a rate of less than 5% in 2025, with approximately 34 million units moved. In comparison, global LCD gaming monitor panel shipments reached 32.42 million units in 2024, hitting a 12% year-over-year increase.

TrendForce noted there were several aspects taking place in the LCD gaming monitor market in prior years that likely won’t be repeated in 2025. Chinese panel makers were especially focused on manufacturing and expanding the market. Anticipation over various video games and eSports tournaments encouraged panel makers’ demand, particularly in China. The game Black Myth: Wukong was released in mid-2024, while the Hangzhou Asian Games took place in mid-2023– which can be akin to an Olympic Games for eSports.

These events propelled spending on gaming monitors in the prior timeframe. Panel makers that benefitted from these events included HKC, which saw 50% year-over-year shipment increases in 2024, CSOT which saw a 40% increase, and BOE, which saw a 20% increase. However, there isn’t anything happening in the industry currently that would aid in driving the market for 2025.

TrendForce also noted that LCD gaming monitor panels with a refresh rate of 165 Hz have become more mainstream and are seeing heavy price competition. This is leading panel makers to opt away from producing this form factor, hence the slowed growth.

Meanwhile, the OLED gaming monitor panel industry remains robust and continues to grow at an expansive rate. Global shipments spiked 132% year-over-year in 2024 and is expected to grow a moderate 40% in 2025. This part of the industry has seen a trend of 27-inch and 31.5-inch OLED gaming monitors of varying resolutions and refresh rates. Samsung Display has the market and has set the prices of panels to its benefit, which increased shipment volumes.

TrendForce indicated that while the OLED gaming monitor industry is still relatively new and developmental, new players could be seen investing in 2025. They will likely focus on the high-end options, meaning price reductions won’t come any time soon.