 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OLED gaming monitors are about to get a lot brighter

By
Path of Exile 2 running on an Asus gaming monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 hour ago

One of the biggest criticisms leveled against OLED monitors, despite being some of the best gaming monitors you can buy, is how dim they are. Although brightness is steadily increasing, it looks like the next crop of OLED gaming monitors will make quite the leap when it comes to HDR performance. Ahead of CES 2025, VESA has revealed a new tier of its DisplayHDR standard that’s focused squarely on the brightness of OLED monitors.

The certification is DisplayHDR True Black 1,000. Most OLED gaming monitors, such as the MSI MPG 321URX or Alienware 27 QD-OLED, are certified with DisplayHDR True Black 400. This certification level is reserved for OLED — or extremely high-end mini-LED — displays that achieve nearly perfect black levels. According to VESA’s specifications, the display has to reach 0.0005 nits with a checkboard pattern. Now, VESA is focusing on the other end of the spectrum, adding a more demanding tier that maintains those low black levels while pushing brightness higher.

Recommended Videos

As the name suggests, the DisplayHDR True Black 1,000 tier certifies monitors that can reach 1,000 nits of peak brightness, which doesn’t sound that impressive. The way VESA defines peak brightness is a bit different than most monitor brands, however. A recent OLED like the HP Omen Transcend 32 can reach up to 1,000 nits, but only for 1% of the screen. Take the window out to 10% of the screen, and the monitor can barely clear 500 nits.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

The certification adds some more strict rules around brightness. With the new tier, a monitor needs to clear 1,000 nits, at minimum, with 2% of the screen lit up. In addition, the monitor must be able to reach 500 nits for the full screen, both with a brief flash and during a long-duration stress test. For reference, DisplayHDR True Black 400 monitors only need to hit about 250 nits for the full screen.

Related

There aren’t any monitors using the new DisplayHDR True Black 1,000 standard yet, though that will likely change next week when CES 2025 is underway. Alongside the new DisplayHDR standard, VESA announced ClearMR 21000, which validates motion clarity in monitors. LG has already said that it’s new UltraGear OLED 27GX790A is the first monitor to receive certification. We expect to see it alongside LG’s 5K2K OLED display next week.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
This app promises to prevent OLED burn-in, but don’t fall for it
An OLED display with burn-in.

If you want to strike fear into the heart of any OLED monitor owner, just mention "burn-in." Although OLED displays have quickly infiltrated the ranks of the best gaming monitors, burn-in remains the key concern for adopting the display tech. A new app, called OLED Guard Pro, says it can prevent burn-in, resulting in "longer screen life, reduced power bills, and a viewing experience that feels fresh every day."

I use an OLED monitor daily, my trusty KTC G42P5, so I downloaded OLED Guard Pro to see if it would finally put my admittedly small burn-in fears to rest. And although the app works mostly as advertised, I'm skeptical that it will actually prevent image retention in the way the app claims.
Meet OLED Guard Pro

Read more
Don’t waste your money on an OLED gaming monitor
Cyberpunk 2077 running on an OLED gaming monitor.

OLED monitors are a waste of money, which is a shocking statement coming from the guy who packed the list of the best gaming monitors with OLED options. I love an OLED gaming monitor and the experience it can provide, don't misunderstand me. For the vast majority of gamers, however, they're simply too expensive to justify right now.

Since the release of the LG UltraGear OLED 27, we've seen a flurry of new gaming monitors sporting the latest and greatest panel tech. Each new release pushes the envelope further. Although we're a few years separated from when the first OLED gaming monitors showed up, this display tech is still in its early adopter stage.
You're literally wasting money

Read more
Asus’ 480Hz OLED gaming monitor is cheaper than expected
The Asus 480Hz OLED set up at CES 2024.

Asus is finally sharing more details about its upcoming ROG Swift PG27AQDP, which looks to earn a slot among the best gaming monitors. We first saw this monitor at the beginning of the year, where it stood out as the first OLED monitor ever to reach at 480Hz refresh rate at 1440p. Since originally showing it off, Asus has been quiet about the display -- until now.

The PG27AQDP officially launched at Gamescom, and it's arriving at a shockingly low price of $1,000. That's not cheap for a gaming monitor, or even an OLED monitor, but it's much lower than the competition. The Acer Predator X27U F3, which matches Asus' display in terms of specs and is due out any week now, could cost as much as $1,600, Acer says. It's possible Acer will make a last-minute pricing adjustment in the face of the PG27AQDP.

Read more