There are a lot of mysteries to solve in Black Myth: Wukong. That’s because some objectives are unclear, and you only have contextual clues to rely on. One of these side quests takes place in the game’s second chapter, where you find yourself gathering a bunch of items whose purpose remains unknown. That brings us to our Black Myth: Wukong Buddha’s Eyeballs guide, where we discuss where to find all of these items and where you can make use of them.

Where to use Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth: Wukong

There are six Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth: Wukong. All of them can be found in Chapter 2: Yellow Wind Ridge. Specifically, they’re in the Fright Cliff area of this region. Here’s how you can reach it:

From the first shrine in Sandgate Village: Village Entrance, make your way to the right and open the gate at the yard.

Defeat the Second Rat Prince boss. This lets you tag the nearby Valley of Despair shrine.

Instead of going down the tunnel near the shrine, head to the opposite side of the plateau and cross the bridge.

Continue all the way to the end of the path until you arrive at the Fright Cliff area. You should see the Squall Hideout shrine right in front of you.

Buddha’s Eyeball No. 1

The Black Myth: Wukong Buddha’s Eyeballs are collected from the giant heads of Buddha statues that have been left by the wayside. There’s also a tell-tale sign since you’ll hear chanting as you approach one.

The first on our list is actually near the Squall Hideout shrine. Look back the way you came and you should see the Buddha head by the roadside.

Buddha’s Eyeball Nos. 2 and 3

The next two Buddha’s Eyeballs that we can collect are also fairly close by. From the Squall Hideout shrine, go to the right and follow the ridge. You’ll stumble upon a statue head here. The other, meanwhile, is on a wooden platform on the opposite side of the ridge. It’s guarded by several rat enemies, too.

Buddha’s Eyeball No. 4

To get the fourth Buddha’s Eyeball in Black Myth: Wukong, enter the cavern just past the Squall Hideout shrine. Stick to the left and continue up the sloping path. The statue head is next to an altar at the top. Just watch out for Poisestone enemies that spit venomous globules.

Buddha’s Eyeball No. 5

Another Buddha’s Eyeball can be obtained further ahead of the cavern. Keep going straight ahead until you arrive at the next open area with a shrine (Rockrest Flat). If you look to your left, you’ll notice a statue head on the ground.

Buddha’s Eyeball No. 6

To get the last Buddha’s Eyeball, check the narrow tunnel near the Rockrest Flat shrine, which happens to have several Poisestone enemies and a large Mother of Stone miniboss with glowing crystals. Go to the end of the tunnel and pick up the item from the cliffside.

Boss: Stone Vanguard

Before you can make use of the Buddha’s Eyeballs, you still need to eliminate a certain foe. From the Rockrest Flat shrine, head to the large clearing to the left. It’s just past one of the statue heads from earlier. The Stone Vanguard boss will spawn as you approach the center.

This miniboss has slow attacks that are easily telegraphed, but they pack a punch. Beware of its leaping crash move and rock-toss ability. Moreover, at certain health intervals, it will summon additional enemy mobs that will jump and explode at your location, so be sure to dodge frequently.

Defeating the Stone Vanguard nets you the following:

Mind Core — Used to gain stat boosts via the Celestial Medicines function.

Sternness of Stone — A key item that can open heavy doorways in the region.

Secret boss: Shigandang — Using the Buddha’s Eyeballs

Now, you might be wondering just where you can use all the Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth: Wukong. Well, if you check near the entrance of the Stone Vanguard’s arena, you’ll see a large rock formation with etched faces. As soon as you interact with it, all the Buddha’s Eyeballs will be placed within and a cutscene will trigger. This will spawn a secret boss known as Shigandang.

This golem is fairly dangerous, since its attack speed is slightly faster than the Stone Vanguard’s. Moreover, it has melee sequences that can bowl you over, as well as ground smashes that deal area-of-effect damage. If you do manage to defeat it, you’ll receive the following rewards: