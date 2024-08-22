 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to use Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth: Wukong

By
The image shows the player standing near a statue head that has a Buddha's Eyeball. Another statue head can be seen in the distance.
Game Science

There are a lot of mysteries to solve in Black Myth: Wukong. That’s because some objectives are unclear, and you only have contextual clues to rely on. One of these side quests takes place in the game’s second chapter, where you find yourself gathering a bunch of items whose purpose remains unknown. That brings us to our Black Myth: Wukong Buddha’s Eyeballs guide, where we discuss where to find all of these items and where you can make use of them.

Where to use Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth: Wukong

There are six Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth: Wukong. All of them can be found in Chapter 2: Yellow Wind Ridge. Specifically, they’re in the Fright Cliff area of this region. Here’s how you can reach it:

  • From the first shrine in Sandgate Village: Village Entrance, make your way to the right and open the gate at the yard.
  • Defeat the Second Rat Prince boss. This lets you tag the nearby Valley of Despair shrine.
  • Instead of going down the tunnel near the shrine, head to the opposite side of the plateau and cross the bridge.
  • Continue all the way to the end of the path until you arrive at the Fright Cliff area. You should see the Squall Hideout shrine right in front of you.
Recommended Videos

Buddha’s Eyeball No. 1

The image shows the player standing near a statue head that has a Buddha's Eyeball item.
Game Science

The Black Myth: Wukong Buddha’s Eyeballs are collected from the giant heads of Buddha statues that have been left by the wayside. There’s also a tell-tale sign since you’ll hear chanting as you approach one.

The first on our list is actually near the Squall Hideout shrine. Look back the way you came and you should see the Buddha head by the roadside.

Buddha’s Eyeball Nos. 2 and 3

The image shows the player standing near a statue head that has a Buddha's Eyeball. Another statue head can be seen in the distance.
Game Science

The next two Buddha’s Eyeballs that we can collect are also fairly close by. From the Squall Hideout shrine, go to the right and follow the ridge. You’ll stumble upon a statue head here. The other, meanwhile, is on a wooden platform on the opposite side of the ridge. It’s guarded by several rat enemies, too.

Buddha’s Eyeball No. 4

The image shows the player approaching a statue head inside a cave.
Game Science

To get the fourth Buddha’s Eyeball in Black Myth: Wukong, enter the cavern just past the Squall Hideout shrine. Stick to the left and continue up the sloping path. The statue head is next to an altar at the top. Just watch out for Poisestone enemies that spit venomous globules.

Buddha’s Eyeball No. 5

The image shows the player looking at a statue head in the distance.
Game Science

Another Buddha’s Eyeball can be obtained further ahead of the cavern. Keep going straight ahead until you arrive at the next open area with a shrine (Rockrest Flat). If you look to your left, you’ll notice a statue head on the ground.

Buddha’s Eyeball No. 6

The image shows the player looking at a statue head on a cliff's edge.
Game Science

To get the last Buddha’s Eyeball, check the narrow tunnel near the Rockrest Flat shrine, which happens to have several Poisestone enemies and a large Mother of Stone miniboss with glowing crystals. Go to the end of the tunnel and pick up the item from the cliffside.

Boss: Stone Vanguard

The image shows the player facing off against the Stone Vanguard boss.
Game Science

Before you can make use of the Buddha’s Eyeballs, you still need to eliminate a certain foe. From the Rockrest Flat shrine, head to the large clearing to the left. It’s just past one of the statue heads from earlier. The Stone Vanguard boss will spawn as you approach the center.

This miniboss has slow attacks that are easily telegraphed, but they pack a punch. Beware of its leaping crash move and rock-toss ability. Moreover, at certain health intervals, it will summon additional enemy mobs that will jump and explode at your location, so be sure to dodge frequently.

Defeating the Stone Vanguard nets you the following:

  • Mind Core — Used to gain stat boosts via the Celestial Medicines function.
  • Sternness of Stone — A key item that can open heavy doorways in the region.

Secret boss: Shigandang — Using the Buddha’s Eyeballs

The image shows the Shigandang boss rearing to attack.
Game Science

Now, you might be wondering just where you can use all the Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth: Wukong. Well, if you check near the entrance of the Stone Vanguard’s arena, you’ll see a large rock formation with etched faces. As soon as you interact with it, all the Buddha’s Eyeballs will be placed within and a cutscene will trigger. This will spawn a secret boss known as Shigandang.

This golem is fairly dangerous, since its attack speed is slightly faster than the Stone Vanguard’s. Moreover, it has melee sequences that can bowl you over, as well as ground smashes that deal area-of-effect damage. If you do manage to defeat it, you’ll receive the following rewards:

  • Heart of Stone — A unique material that allows you to craft the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff. Its unique effect increases the damage dealt by charged heavy attacks while in Smash Stance.
  • Skandha of Feeling — This is one of several Skandha-type items that unlock a secret boss battle much later in the game.
  • Achievement: “Om Mani Padme Hum”

Editors’ Recommendations

Jason Rodriguez
Jason Rodriguez
Contributor
Jason Rodriguez is a freelance reviewer and guides writer from the Philippines. It’s a country in Southeast Asia, where…
How long is Black Myth: Wukong?
Black Myth: Wukong and its protagonist, the Destined One.

Developer Game Science has pushed back on calling Black Myth: Wukong a souslike, but it hasn't commented much on just how big of a game it is. The story it is based on is a massive tale, but will it take just as long to go through the game version of the story? Plus, there are a ton of upcoming games in the near future that you may want to be sure you have time for before investing in a massive epic, so you'll want to know how long it will take. Naturally, there will be a lot of variance on how long Black Myth: Wukong will take, but even then, the ranges might surprise you based on the type of game it is. Let's dice into how long you can expect to play Black Myth: Wukong.
How long is Black Myth: Wukong

First, skill will be a huge factor in determining how long it takes you to beat this game. Again, it isn't a soulslike, but there are dozens of challenging bosses all over the game that could act as roadblocks. Additionally, while not open-world by any means, there are plenty of side paths and secrets you can spend extra time exploring to inflate your playtime.

Read more
This new game will make your gaming PC sweat
black myth wukong benchmark

Black Myth: Wukong is coming out next week, but ahead of the game's release, developer Game Science has put out a dedicated benchmark tool. The free app, which is available on Steam now, will push even the best graphics cards to their limits, and I took it out for a quick spin to see how demanding the game really is.

The short answer is extremely demanding. As you can see from my initial run below, I was only able to achieve an average of 22 frames per second (fps) in the benchmark at 4K with maxed-out settings. That's with the most powerful gaming hardware available right now, pairing an RTX 4090 GPU with a Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Read more
My most anticipated game of 2024 is getting the full Nvidia treatment
A character gearing up for battle in Black Myth: Wukong.

As if I wasn't already looking forward to Black Myth: Wukong enough, Nvidia just announced that the game is getting the full RTX treatment when it launches on August 20. We see new games with ray tracing and Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) all the time, but Black Myth: Wukong is joining a very small list of titles that currently leverage the full suite of features Nvidia has available.

The game comes with, as Nvidia describes it, "full ray tracing." That undersells the tech a bit. As we've seen with games like Alan Wake 2, "full ray tracing" means path tracing. This is a more demanding version of ray tracing where everything uses the costly lighting technique. It's taxing, but in the new games that we've seen with path tracing, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Portal with RTX, it looks stunning.

Read more