Get this Brother printer with 4 months of free ink for $80 at Amazon

One of the best printer deals comes from Amazon. Crucially, it’s a Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer with Brother being a highly reliable printer brand. Usually priced at $100, it’s down to $80 for a limited time only. Not only do you save 20% but get a free 4-month trial of Brother Genuine Ink through its Refresh plan, so it’s a really cheap deal. It’s particularly great for students heading back to school and needing to print more regularly. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer

Brother has a pretty good reputation for making some of the best all-in-one printers for anyone on a budget. This one certainly demonstrates why. It offers vital features like automatic 2-sided printing, along with fast print and scan speeds. You can count on speeds of up to 17 pages per minute in black and white or 9.5 pages per minute in color, which is pretty good at this price. A paper tray has a maximum capacity of 150 sheets while the auto document feeder can fit up to 20 sheets, saving you a lot of hassle.

A 1.8-inch color LCD guides you through everything you might want to do but much like the best printers, there’s Wi-Fi support and apps too so you can print via AirPrint or Moria, as well as use the Brother Mobile Connect app to arrange printing, copying or scanning, as well as maintain the printer. There’s also support to scan to popular Cloud services directly such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, One Drive, and other services.

While capable of so much, the Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer still has a compact footprint so it doesn’t take up too much room in your home office or your dorm. You also have the hassle-free process of four months of ink free thanks to the Refresh program and the fact that the app is able to track when you need new ink.

Usually priced at $100, the Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer is down to $80 right now at Amazon so you save $20 or 20% off the regular price. A chunky discount for an already good value printer, this is sure to be a reliable addition to your home office setup.

