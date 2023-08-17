Heading back to school? Get this Canon wireless printer for just $39

Students preparing for the new school year should think about pairing their new device from desktop computer deals or laptop deals with a printer. You don’t need to spend a lot if you decide to push through with this purchase though, as there are options like Walmart’s offer for the Canon Pixma TS3522 all-in-one printer. It’s already affordable at its original price of $49, but it’s even cheaper right now at just $39 for $10 in savings. We’re not sure how much time is left for you to take advantage of this bargain, so it’s highly recommended that you buy the printer immediately.

Why you should buy the Canon Pixma TS3522 all-in-one printer

The Canon Pixma TS3522 all-in-one printer isn’t going to challenge the features of the best printers, but as a budget device it’s a worthy investment. It’s easy to set up and use, so even young students will be able to initiate their printing needs. Canon’s Wireless Connect easily links the printer to your home’s Wi-Fi network without the need to hook it up to your computer, and once it’s up and running, you can connect wirelessly with your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or any other device for your printing tasks.

As an all-in-one printer, or a multifunction printer as described by our printer buying guide, the Canon Pixma TS3522 can print, copy, and scan, which means you don’t need to dedicate desk space for separate devices to handle these tasks. There’s a rear paper tray that enables fast and easy loading of different kinds of paper, while a hybrid ink system creates both sharp black text and colorful images.

For one of the cheapest printer deals in the market right now, check out the Canon Pixma TS3522 all-in-one printer from Walmart. From its sticker price of $49, it’s down even further to only $39 after a $10 discount from the retailer. Every dollar saved goes a long way over a school year, so you should hurry in completing the transaction if you’re interested because the offer may expire at any moment. You won’t regret buying the Canon Pixma TS3522 all-in-one printer, especially since it’s better to have a printer on standby for the times when you need it.

