 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

ChatGPT just created malware, and that’s seriously scary

Aaron Leong
By

A self-professed novice has reportedly created a powerful data-mining malware using just ChatGPT prompts, all within a span of a few hours.

Aaron Mulgrew, a Forcepoint security researcher, recently shared how he created zero-day malware exclusively on OpenAI’s generative chatbot. While OpenAI has protections against anyone attempting to ask ChatGPT to write malicious code, Mulgrew found a loophole by prompting the chatbot to create separate lines of the malicious code, function by function.

Related Videos

After compiling the individual functions, Mulgrew had created a nigh undetectable data-stealing executable on his hands. And this was not your garden variety malware either — the malware was as sophisticated as any nation-state attacks, able to evade all detection-based vendors.

Related

Just as crucially, how Mulgrew’s malware defers from “regular” nation-state iterations in that it doesn’t require teams of hackers (and a fraction of the time and resources) to build. Mulgrew, who didn’t do any of the coding himself, had the executable ready in just hours as opposed to the weeks usually needed.

The Mulgrew malware (it has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?) disguises itself as a screensaver app (SCR extension), which then auto-launches on Windows. The software will then sieve through files (such as images, Word docs, and PDFs) for data to steal. The impressive part is the malware (through steganography) will break down the stolen data into smaller pieces and hide them within images on the computer. These images are then uploaded to a Google Drive folder, a procedure that avoids detection.

Equally impressive is that Mulgrew was able to refine and strengthen his code against detection using simple prompts on ChatGPT, really raising the question of how safe ChatGPT is to use. Running early VirusTotal tests had the malware detected by five out of 69 detection products. A later version of his code was subsequently detected by none of the products.

Note that the malware Mulgrew created was a test and is not publicly available. Nonetheless, his research has shown how easily users with little to no advanced coding experience can bypass ChatGPT’s weak protections to easily create dangerous malware without even entering a single line of code.

But here’s the scary part of all this: These kinds of code usually take a larger team weeks to compile. We wouldn’t be surprised if nefarious hackers are already developing similar malware through ChatGPT as we speak.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This ChatGPT alternative is free, open source, and available now
A ColossalChat poem about ChatGPT appears on a MacBook screen.

The first open-source AI chatbot in the vein of ChatGPT has arrived, and it's come at a particularly helpful time. ColossalChat is a powerful alternative that uses an RHLF pipeline similar to OpenAI's GPT-4 model that powers ChatGPT, and it's available for immediate use.

ChatGPT, of course, remains the premier AI chatbot and keeps plenty busy. But I just tried to log in now and found it was at capacity and, therefore, unavailable. This is a common problem with the service. ColossalChat, on the other hand, is wide open and ready to use for free.

Read more
Watch ChatGPT come to life by powering this holographic AI companion
Looking Glass CEO, Shawn Frayne asks the holographic AI to complete the lyrics to the Rick Astley song Never Gonna Give You Up

ChatGPT is quickly being developed beyond its standard functionality on browsers and computer-based programs. One company has even created a "holographic AI companion" that uses the chatbot to bring its vision to life.

The company called Looking Glass recently shared on Twitter several demos of people interacting with its holographic AI companion, called Uncle Rabbit, which is able to communicate back-and-forth in real time with humans, while also completing tasks that people request.

Read more
Is ChatGPT safe? Here are the risks to consider before using it
The ChatGPT name next to an OpenAI logo on a black and white background.

There's no doubt that ChatGPT is a revolutionary advance in the usefulness and potential for any computer or smartphone connected to the internet, but is it safe to use?

There are some big concerns about the overall evolution of generative AI, with some tech leaders even calling for a pause in development. But for the individual, safety is a relative term, particularly when it comes to tools. So, here's everything to consider before you jump in.
Privacy and financial leaks
In at least one instance, chat history between users was mixed up. On March 20, 2023, ChatGPT creator OpenAI discovered a problem, and ChatGPT was down for several hours. Around that time, a few ChatGPT users saw the conversation history of other people instead of their own. Possibly more concerning was the news that payment-related information from ChatGPT-Plus subscribers might have leaked as well.

Read more