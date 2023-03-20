 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

ChatGPT has been down all day, but a fix is being rolled out

Alan Truly
By

ChatGPT is currently down, creating an unsettling moment for the large number of people that have come to rely on the advanced AI for help with writing and coding, as well as assistance on a variety of topics.

According to the popular website-monitoring service Downdetector, problems started around 1 a.m. PT on Monday, but eased within a couple of hours. A much larger outage began at 8 a.m. and is ongoing.

Sahil Lavingia summed up the overall feeling created by the outage in this tweet.

ChatGPT being down in 2023 is like the WiFi being down in 2013.

&mdash; Sahil Lavingia (@shl) March 20, 2023

OpenAI’s status page for chat.openai.com reports that the service is down at the time of writing. The company that opened the world’s eyes to the potential of AI seemed to be handling a massive surge in traffic very well. The back end is hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing service.

Meanwhile, Bing Chat is still providing quick responses for the growing number of people that have access. Bard usage is up in response to the ChatGPT outage as well.

OpenAI is aware of the issue, and the company has already identified the root cause of the problem. A fix is rolling out now, and more users will get access as soon as the system can handle it. Some people have already regained access to the site, though conversation history seems to still be down. OpenAI says it’s currently working to restore this feature in particular.

This isn’t the first time ChatGPT has had trouble, but it might be the most significant outage it has experienced thus far.

The advanced AI has captured the imagination of the world with its far-ranging capabilities and ongoing improvements. ChatGPT-Plus users, for example, now have access to GPT-4, a much more capable AI model than GPT-3.5. The new system can handle a much larger quantity of text as well as accept images as input.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Microsoft’s Bing Chat waitlist is gone — how to sign up now
Microsoft Edge browser showing Bing Chat on an iPhone.

It appears Microsoft is doing away with the long Bing Chat waitlist. As originally reported by Windows Central, new users who sign up for the waitlist are immediately given access to the AI chatbot, without having to wait, and Digital Trends has confirmed this to be the case.

Microsoft hasn't officially killed the waitlist, but it should go away in short order. On Tuesday, Microsoft bolstered OpenAI's launch of the GPT-4 model by confirming that it was the model behind Bing Chat. Microsoft is also set to host an AI-focused event on Thursday, where we expect to hear about AI integrations in Microsoft's Office apps like Word and PowerPoint. It's possible Microsoft could remove the waitlist during the presentation.

Read more
ChatGPT vs. Bing Chat: which is the best AI chatbot?
Bing Chat shown on a laptop.

Bing Chat and ChatGPT are two of the latest natural language chatbots to become widely available, and both are competing for your attention and text prompts. Both AIs are based on similar language models, but there are some distinct differences between them, making the ChatGPT versus Bing Chat debate one well worth having.

If you want to play around with these two exciting tools, here's everything you need to know to pick the right one for you.

Read more
Here’s how to rewatch the first public demo of ChatGPT-4
ChatGPT versus Google on smartphones.

OpenAI hosted a developer live stream that showed the first public demo of ChatGPT-4. The new Large Language Model (LLM) has reportedly been in development for a few years, and Microsoft confirmed it's the tech powering the company's new Bing Chat service.

The presentation started at 1 p.m. PT on Monday, March 14. OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman led the presentation, walking through what GPT-4 is capable of, as well as its limitations. You can see a replay of the of the event below.

Read more