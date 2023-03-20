ChatGPT is currently down, creating an unsettling moment for the large number of people that have come to rely on the advanced AI for help with writing and coding, as well as assistance on a variety of topics.

According to the popular website-monitoring service Downdetector, problems started around 1 a.m. PT on Monday, but eased within a couple of hours. A much larger outage began at 8 a.m. and is ongoing.

Sahil Lavingia summed up the overall feeling created by the outage in this tweet.

ChatGPT being down in 2023 is like the WiFi being down in 2013. — Sahil Lavingia (@shl) March 20, 2023

OpenAI’s status page for chat.openai.com reports that the service is down at the time of writing. The company that opened the world’s eyes to the potential of AI seemed to be handling a massive surge in traffic very well. The back end is hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing service.

Meanwhile, Bing Chat is still providing quick responses for the growing number of people that have access. Bard usage is up in response to the ChatGPT outage as well.

OpenAI is aware of the issue, and the company has already identified the root cause of the problem. A fix is rolling out now, and more users will get access as soon as the system can handle it. Some people have already regained access to the site, though conversation history seems to still be down. OpenAI says it’s currently working to restore this feature in particular.

This isn’t the first time ChatGPT has had trouble, but it might be the most significant outage it has experienced thus far.

The advanced AI has captured the imagination of the world with its far-ranging capabilities and ongoing improvements. ChatGPT-Plus users, for example, now have access to GPT-4, a much more capable AI model than GPT-3.5. The new system can handle a much larger quantity of text as well as accept images as input.

