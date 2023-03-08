 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft is slowly lifting Bing Chat’s restrictive turn limits

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Microsoft has upped the chat turn limit on its Bing Chat service yet again, now allowing 120 daily turns (10 per session), according to Yusuf Mehdi, consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft. The increase comes on the heels of some unhinged responses Bing Chat generated due to high turn limits its in public debut. This the second time in the past week or so that Microsoft has raised turn limits on Bing Chat.

The brand has been making frequent tweaks to Bing Chat. Most recently, it increased the daily turn limit from 60 turns a day to 100 turns in a major update that rolled out on February 24. When Bing Chat was still in its public preview earlier in February, it supported 50 daily turns, which was quickly bumped up to 60 daily turns due to user interest.

Bing Chat moving today to 10 chats per session / 120 total per day.

Engineering making steady progress with quality of experience giving us confidence to expand the testing. Let us know how it&#39;s working for you!

Related

&mdash; Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) March 8, 2023

Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft’s head of advertising and web services, shared details and answered questions about the tweak to the chatbot on Twitter on Tuesday. He explained that Bing Chat experienced a “regression in its per-session chat limits from eight to six,” while also announcing the new standard of daily turns.

Though Microsoft is now eagerly expanding its chat turn limits, earlier tests of Bing Chat seemed to indicate that shorter sessions were preferable. Several publications that tested out the preview version and the first round of public access to the Microsoft-powered chatbot reported having unusual conversations with Bing Chat, where the AI appeared depressed or unhinged.

Bing Chat is based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is known to have issues with generating information that might be incorrect, misleading, offensive, or biased since it is still in a research phase despite being used by major companies. Microsoft has been investing in OpenAI since 2019 and has committed to collaborating further.

In response to a question on Parakhin’s Twitter thread asking about how much of a document Bing Chat can process, he responded, “Yes, that’s the context length increase I keep talking about. Hope to be able to share more in a week.” This could be a hint that Microsoft has further plans to update Bing Chat.

Bing Chat has been a wildly popular program for Microsoft, with over a million people signing up to join the waitlist in its first 48 hours. However, the AI chatbot was met with some criticism after its public debut due to strange responses, forcing the company to enforce strict conversation limits and deter the bot from answering certain questions.

That hasn’t slowed Microsoft down from adding Bing Chat to more services, though. The company recently rolled out the chatbot to the Windows 11 taskbar, as well as integrated it into Skype. Microsoft is holding a special event on March 16, where we expect to hear about the tech being integrated into Office apps like PowerPoint and Word.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
GPT-4: all the rumors about the next version of ChatGPT
Alan Truly
By Alan Truly
March 3, 2023
A Midjourney cartoon of a robot chatting with a woman using a laptop.

ChatGPT 4 is coming, and rumors suggest it might bring massive improvements to the already incredibly impressive language skills of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

To be clear, ChatGPT 4 is unlikely to be the name of OpenAI's next product, but we took a bit of creative license and combined the ChatGPT name with the improved AI model that will drive it in the future, GPT-4. Let's dig into GPT-4, how ChatGPT works now, and when OpenAI might release its next major upgrade.
What is GPT-4?
A Midjourney cartoon where a robot chats with a woman using a laptop. Midjourney render prompted by Tracey Truly

Read more
Brave browser takes on ChatGPT, but not how you’d expect
Alex Blake
By Alex Blake
March 3, 2023
brave browser

Artificial intelligence (AI) is all the rage these days, and a bunch of Silicon Valley heavyweights are vying with OpenAI’s ChatGPT to shake up the tech landscape. Brave is the latest contender to take a swing, and the privacy-focused company has just announced its own AI-based tool for its web browser.

Called Summarizer, the new feature will seek to give you a quick answer to anything you ask it. It does this by taking information from a variety of sources and rolling them into a single coherent text block at the top of your search results.

Read more
Apple cracks down on ChatGPT apps with harsh age ratings
Fionna Agomuoh
By Fionna Agomuoh
March 2, 2023
App Store on-screen illustration

Apple is in a deadlock with email app BlueMail over its decision to give the app's latest update an age restriction of 17 and older due to its ChatGPT integration.

Apple is currently blocking the update because the app's developer Blix Inc. disagrees with the company's stance to give BlueMail an age restriction, having rejected the brand's update application last week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Read more