 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

New Windows 11 update adds ChatGPT-powered Bing AI to the taskbar

Monica J. White
By

Microsoft has just unveiled the latest update to Windows 11 which has already started rolling out. There are plenty of changes on the horizon, including those involving the ChatGPT-based Bing AI search.

The new update lets Windows 11 users communicate with the AI-powered version of Bing right in their taskbar. The AI model itself also seems to have received an update that might make conversing with it less bizarre.

The new Bing search in the taskbar of Windows 11.
Microsoft

Microsoft is really going all-in on the new AI-powered version of Bing. Not even a month after first unveiling the ChatGPT-based Bing search, Microsoft has now revealed that it’s integrating it further into its products, this time adding it to the Windows 11 search function.

“Soon hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users can get access to this incredible new technology to search, chat, answer questions, and generate content from right on their Windows taskbar,” said Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer.

The attached screenshot shows us that you’ll no longer need to launch Microsoft Edge (which now has full Bing integration) or your browser of choice to try out Bing’s new search capabilities. Instead, it appears that the full range of Bing’s functionalities has now made it into the Windows taskbar search.

Chances are that this will greatly increase the number of potential Bing users, because eventually, it may become available to every Windows 11 user. For the time being, the feature is still going to be available to those who are already part of the Bing preview. If you’re not, you can sign up to join the waitlist.

There’s more to love in this new update. Microsoft is introducing Phone Link for iOS users, and Android users will see improvements to the existing feature. Windows Studio Effects is also harnessing the power of AI to aid an updated range of features, including adjusting background blur and automatic framing. In addition, making calls through the Chat feature (integrated with Microsoft Teams) is now easier, complete with a quick video preview.

If you’ve ever used TeamViewer to help a friend or a family member, or perhaps to receive technical support yourself, you may find that you soon won’t need the app. Microsoft has redesigned the Quick Help app, now letting users easily connect with someone else. When connected, users can share screens or even hand over full control of their device to the person on the other end, making tech support tasks easier.

Windows 11 Widgets pictured in a screenshot.
Microsoft

Widgets are also receiving a pretty major update that should make it easier to aggregate all the things you care the most about in a single screen. You’ll now be able to include Phone Link, news from Meta and Spotify, and Xbox Game Pass updates in your Widgets. Further updates include screen recording in Snipping Tool, adding tabs to Notepad, and enhanced touchscreen and accessibility features with support for Braille displays.

If you want to try out the new Windows Update, all you have to do is search for “Windows Update” in the taskbar and then click on “Check for updates.” You may have to wait if the update is not yet available to you — it will take some time for it to reach all users.

Circling back to Bing AI — there seems to have been an update that Microsoft didn’t mention in its announcement.  Mikhail Parakhin, the head of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, said on Twitter that version 96 of Bing Chat is now rolling out to those who have access to it. The wording used in the reveal is pretty telling.

Starting now, the ChatGPT-powered chatbot will be more eager to respond — the update is significantly reducing the number of cases when Bing simply refused to reply for no reason. Parakhin also teases that we can expect “Reduced instances of hallucination in answers.”

While the second part of the tweet sounds funny, it’s definitely a necessary update. Bing Chat was capable of holding some pretty strange conversations, including one where it proclaimed that it wants to be human. Let’s hope that the AI will be a little more chilled out in the new version of Bing Chat.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
ChatGPT behind influx of AI-written books on Amazon
Trevor Mogg
By Trevor Mogg
February 22, 2023
Close up of ChatGPT and OpenAI logo.

Wannabe novelists who don’t want to put in the time or effort to create their literary masterpiece are turning to ChatGPT for help.

A number of recent reports reveal how OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot is already showing up as co-author for more than 200 books in the self-published section of Amazon’s online bookstore. And they’re only the ones where ChatGPT is credited.

Read more
Microsoft may have known about Bing Chat’s unhinged responses months ago
Jacob Roach
By Jacob Roach
February 21, 2023
Bing Chat saying it wants to be human.

Microsoft's Bing Chat AI has been off to a rocky start, but it seems Microsoft may have known about the issues well before its public debut. A support post on Microsoft's website references "rude" responses from the "Sidney" chat bot, which is a story we've been hearing for the past week. Here's the problem -- the post was made on November 23, 2022.

The revelation comes from Ben Schmidt, vice president of information design at Nomic, who shared the post with Gary Marcus, an author covering AI and founder of Geometric Intelligence. The story goes that Microsoft tested Bing Chat -- called Sidney, according to the post -- in India and Indonesia some time between November and January before it made the official announcement.

Read more
Microsoft’s Bing Chat: how to join the waitlist now
Alan Truly
By Alan Truly
February 21, 2023
The new Bing chat preview can be seen even on a MacBook.

Microsoft has added AI to its Edge browser and Bing search engine, and it's powered by the same advanced technology that OpenAI used to create ChatGPT. You can sign up to join the Bing Chat waitlist now, and in this guide, we'll show you how.

There are some preview prompts available now, and we'll show you how to sign up, how you can get faster access, and how you can be among the first to try the ChatGPT-powered Edge.
How to join the Bing Chat waitlist

Read more