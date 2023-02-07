 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft’s is bringing ChatGPT to your browser, and you can test it out right now

Jacob Roach
By

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed in a private briefing with press that a ChatGPT-powered version of the Edge browser and Bing search engine is available now. The overhauled search and web browsing experience is designed for natural-language questions, replacing critical aspects of the browser with AI tools.

That might sound familiar. Google and other search engines have been leveraging AI for several years to compile search results, but Microsoft’s take is different. It’s “your AI copilot for the web,” offering up new search, answer, chat, and create functions.

Microsoft's redesigned version of Bing powered by AI.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Microsoft says that web search only goes so far. It estimates that about half of searches aren’t satisfied with traditional results, particularly complex questions with multiple components. With Bing’s new “Prometheus Model,” which is based on OpenAI tech, Microsoft says it can deliver relevant results with annotated answers.

Related

To combat this, the new AI-enhanced Bing offers up to 1,000 characters for complex queries. Microsoft says you’ll still see traditional search results, but Bing will also include an AI-powered sidebar that provides contextual results.

Microsoft showed off this functionality with a few demos. If you’re shopping, the sidebar can gather information from search results and compile them into a list. Similarly, it can gather recipes from multiple sources and generate its own recipe. In all cases, the AI annotates what’s created and links to the sources it gathered the information from.

Microsoft's AI chatbot in the new version of Bing.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

It can also continue a conversation past the initial search. Using the chat function, you can go deeper on a particular question. Microsoft gave the example of going from finding the best TV to finding the best TV specifically for gaming.

Microsoft also said you can get much more precise with your queries. As an example, instead of entering “5-day trips to Mexico,” you can ask the AI to create an itinerary. It will generate the list, and when you’re done, you can ask the AI to generate a message to send out to whoever you’re traveling with.

Microsoft demoing how its ChatGPT-powered chat bot in Bing works.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

This integration goes deeper into the Edge browser, as well. Microsoft designed its Edge browser for a look more in-line with Windows 11, but the more important update is its new AI integration.

The sidebar in Bing if available across the Edge browser. Microsoft says it can analyze a page and write a summery, link documents, and even compare data between multiple pages. As an example, Microsoft the AI instantly translating a string of code from GitHub into another programming language.

Microsoft Edge with ChatGPT-powered AI sidebar.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends
Google announced its rival Bard AI on Monday, and it’s expected to demo the capabilities during a livestream on Wednesday. It’s positioned as a ChatGPT alternative that will power Google’s search engine.
You can try out the revamped version of Bing now by going to bing.com/new. Microsoft says this preview period is limited to a small number of queries, but you can sign up to be notified when full access is available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Microsoft continues its unabashed embrace of ChatGPT and AI
OpenAI and MIcrosoft logos appear over a computer generated background.
ChatGPT Plus to bring priority access during peak times — at a hefty price
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.
What is ChatGPT Plus? Everything we know about the premium tier
Close up of ChatGPT and OpenAI logo.
ChatGPT has a new way to detect its own plagiarism
The ChatGPT chatbot by OpenAIis now available for testing as a as a free research preview this week.
Save $620 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.
AMD vs. Intel: which wins in 2023?
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.
Dell is having a big sale on business laptops — up to $2,500 off
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
Ends soon: sign up for NordVPN today and save up to 62%
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
New AMD laptop CPU destroys its predecessor, winning by 90%
AMD CEO holding the Ryzen 7040 series processor.
Lenovo is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook today
Someone using the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i in tent mode.
This micro-LED advancement is exactly what AR and VR needs
AR Glasses appear over an enlarged view of a stacked microLED display.
An AI-generated TV channel is mimicking ’90s sitcoms to nightmarish effect
Larry from "Nothing Forever" the "Seinfeld" AI parody.
LastPass vs. 1Password: should you switch?
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password