Microsoft is hosting an invite-only event at its Redmond, Washington, headquarters on Tuesday, February 7, where it’s expected to unveil a new version of Bing powered by ChatGPT. Invites were sent out last week, but Microsoft publicly confirmed the event moments after Google revealed its ChatGPT rival, Bard.

Although Microsoft hasn’t provided many details, the invite reads: “Please join us for an exclusive briefing where we’ll share some progress on a few exciting projects with [CEO] Satya Nadella and others at the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, WA.”

That’s not much to go on, but several rumors indicate Microsoft will detail a ChatGPT-powered version of Bing at the event, along with other announcements related to Microsoft multibillion investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

For a brief moment, a ChatGPT-powered version of Bing went live before being taken offline. It showed a chat box with support for up to 1,000 characters that would compile search results and craft a summary. The integration is reportedly powered by GPT-4, which is updated version of the GPT-3.5 AI that ChatGPT currently uses.

This first look revealed the ChatGPT integration in Bing would gather information from search results rather than relying on a pretrained model. It also revealed that the AI would live alongside traditional search rather than replacing it.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed he was in Redmond with Microsoft for the event.

hello from redmond! excited for the event tomorrow pic.twitter.com/b7TUr0ti42 — Sam Altman (@sama) February 6, 2023

A report from January indicated the company had been targeting a takedown of Google’s search engine with its OpenAI partnership. Since the investment, Microsoft has already integrated OpenAI into Teams Premium, and reports indicate it could add AI functionality to PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook.

The press event takes place at 10 a.m. PT on February 7, and although Microsoft has publicly confirmed it’s taking place, it won’t be livestreamed. Digital Trends will be at the event to cover the announcements as they’re revealed.

For its part, Google is also hosting a special livestream this week at 5:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, February 8. Google has already confirmed the existence of its rival AI Bard, but we expect to see specific demos and use cases for the AI during the livestream.

ChatGPT reportedly triggered a “code red” within Google, forcing the company to launch its rival AI as soon as possible. Although the AI arms race is heating up, it’s still up in the air if Microsoft or Google will be the first to debut AI-powered search to the broader public.

