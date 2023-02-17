 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Here’s why Bing Chat conversation lengths are now limited

Alan Truly
By

Bing Chat seems to now limit the length of conversations, in an attempt to avoid the AI’s occasional, unfortunate divergence from what you might expect from a helpful assistant.

Bing Chat has only been live for a little over a week, and Microsoft is already restricting the usage of this powerful tool that should be able to help you get through a busy day.  Microsoft has analyzed the results of this initial public outing and made a few observations about the circumstances that can lead Bing Chat to become less helpful.

A sad robot holds a kitchen timer that's in the red.
An altered Midjourney render prompted by Alan Truly.

“Very long chat sessions can confuse the model on what questions it is answering,” Microsoft explained. Since Bing Chat remembers everything that has been said earlier in the conversation, perhaps it is connecting unrelated ideas. In the blog post, a possible solution was suggested — adding a refresh tool to clear the context and start over with a new chat.

Apparently, Microsoft is currently limiting Bing Chat’s conversation length as an immediate solution. Kevin Roose’s tweet was among the first to point out this recent change. After reaching the undisclosed chat length, Bing Chat will repeatedly state, “Oops, I think we’ve reached the end of this conversation. Click New topic, if you would!” The tweet was spotted by MSpoweruser.

Bing&#39;s AI chat function appears to have been updated today, with a limit on conversation length. No more two-hour marathons. pic.twitter.com/1Xi8IcxT5Y

&mdash; Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) February 17, 2023

Microsoft also warned that Bing Chat reflects “the tone in which it is being asked to provide responses that can lead to a style we didn’t intend.” This might explain some of the unnerving responses that are being shared online that make the Bing Chat AI seem alive and unhinged.

Overall, the launch has been successful, and Microsoft reports that 71% of the answers that Bing Chat has provided have been rewarded with a “thumbs up” from satisfied users. Clearly, this is a technology that we are all eager for.

It’s still disturbing, however, when Bing Chat declares, “I want to be human.” The limited conversations, which we confirmed with Bing Chat ourselves, seem to be a way to stop this from happening.

It’s more likely that Bing Chat is mixing up elements of earlier conversation and playing along like an improv actor, saying the lines that match the tone. Generative text works on one word at a time, somewhat like the predictive text feature on your smartphone keyboard. If you’ve ever played the game of repeatedly tapping the next suggested word to form a bizarre but slightly coherent sentence, you can understand how simulated sentience is possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
ChatGPT has taken Microsoft Bing from meme to mainstream with a packed waitlist
Alan Truly
By Alan Truly
February 10, 2023
The new Bing preview screen appears on a Surface Laptop Studio.

There was a mad rush to sign up for Microsoft's new ChatGPT-powered Bing search, perhaps signaling a turnaround for the search engine that seemed forever destined to be in second place, given Google's overwhelming dominance. Over a million people requested early access to Bing's ChatGPT-powered search.

You might already know the reason for this sudden interest. The new Bing has AI superpowers that allow it to converse like a human while accessing a vast store of knowledge from the internet. In a few short months, we've all grown to understand how important that is, thanks to the game-changing AI goodness of Dall-E and ChatGPT, among others.

Read more
Great, hackers are now using ChatGPT to create malware
Fionna Agomuoh
By Fionna Agomuoh
February 9, 2023
A laptop opened to the ChatGPT website.

A new threat has surfaced in the ChatGPT saga, with cybercriminals having developed a way to hack the AI chatbot and inundate it with malware commands.

The research firm Checkpoint has discovered that hackers have designed bots that can infiltrate OpenAI's GPT-3 API and alter its code so that it can generate malicious content, such as text that can be used for phishing emails and malware scripts.

Read more
I’ve seen the (distant) future of AI web search – here’s where it’s amazing, and where it struggles
Andrew Martonik
By Andrew Martonik
February 9, 2023
Bing copilot AI chat interface.

The aggressiveness with which artificial intelligence (AI) moved from the realm of theoretical power into real-world consumer-ready products is astonishing. For several years now, and up until a couple of months ago when OpenAI's ChatGPT broke onto the scene, companies from the titans of Microsoft and Google down to myriad startups espoused the benefits of AI with little practical application of the tech to back it up. Everyone knew AI was a thing, but most didn't actually utilize it.

Just a handful of weeks after announcing an investment in OpenAI, Microsoft launched a publicly-accessible beta version of its Bing search engine and Edge browser powered by the same technology that has made ChatGPT the talk of the town. ChatGPT itself has been a fun thing to play with, but launching something far more powerful and fully integrated into consumer products like Bing and Edge is an entirely new level of exposure for this tech. The significance of this step cannot be overstated.
ChatGPT felt like a toy; having the same AI power applied to a constantly-updated search database changes the game.
Microsoft was kind enough to provide me with complete access to the new AI "copilot" in Bing. It only takes a few minutes of real-world use to understand why Microsoft (and seemingly every other tech company) is excited about AI. Asking the new Bing open-ended questions about planning a vacation, setting up a week of meal plans, or starting research into buying a new TV and having the AI guide you to something useful, is powerful. Anytime you have a question that would normally require pulling information from multiple sources, you'll immediately streamline the process and save time using the new Bing.
Let AI do the work for you
Not everyone wants to show up to Google or Bing ready to roll up their sleeves and get into a multi-hour research session with lots of open tabs, bookmarks, and copious amounts of reading. Sometimes you just want to explore a bit, and have the information delivered to you -- AI handles that beautifully. Ask one multifaceted question and it pulls the information from across the internet, aggregates it, and serves it to you in one text box. If it's not quite right, you can ask follow-up questions contextually and have it generate more finely-tuned results.

Read more