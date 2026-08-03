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DeepSeek just slashed AI prices again, and China’s AI race is getting even messier

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DeepSeek AI chatbot running on an iPhone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

China’s AI race has never really been short on competition, but it’s increasingly looking like a battle over who can charge the least rather than who can build the best model.

DeepSeek has unveiled its latest open-weight AI model, called V4-Flash, alongside a dramatic price reduction that makes it significantly cheaper for developers to use. The company has cut token pricing by 50% and has also decided against introducing a previously announced dynamic pricing system that would have increased costs during periods of heavy demand. The new changes paint a clear picture: DeepSeek appears more interested in winning over developers and expanding its user base than maximizing revenue in the short term.

DeepSeek is making AI cheaper, but not necessarily better

The new V4-Flash model isn’t just about lower prices. DeepSeek says it also delivers stronger agent capabilities, allowing AI systems to better handle multi-step tasks and more complex workflows with less user intervention. Even so, the model isn’t currently viewed as the strongest option coming out of China. That title is still widely associated with Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3, which continues to lead the domestic field in overall performance.

The Ella assistant on the Tecno Camon 40 Premier.
DeepSeek Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Instead of trying to leapfrog competitors on raw capability alone, DeepSeek appears to be taking a different approach. By making its latest model substantially more affordable while keeping it openly available, the company is lowering the barrier for developers, startups, and businesses looking to build AI-powered products. For developers, that’s welcome news. Lower operating costs mean cheaper experimentation, larger deployments, and fewer worries about usage bills climbing during busy periods.

China’s AI price war shows no signs of slowing down

DeepSeek’s latest move also highlights a broader trend that’s reshaping China’s AI industry. Competition has become so aggressive that companies are increasingly undercutting one another on pricing in an effort to capture market share. The situation has become serious enough that Chinese officials have publicly warned technology companies about “involution” — a term used to describe destructive competition where businesses continue cutting prices without creating proportional value.

Asking DeepSeek AI about censorship in its responses.
Oplus_20054016 Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The irony, however, is difficult to ignore. While Beijing has cautioned firms against this race to the bottom, it has also invested heavily in China’s AI ecosystem and continues supporting compute infrastructure and energy costs through subsidies. According to industry experts, those incentives can make it easier for companies to keep operating even when profits are thin or nonexistent. For now, developers are the biggest winners, with increasingly powerful AI models becoming far more affordable. Whether that pricing strategy leads to a healthier AI industry in the long run, however, remains a much bigger question.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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