 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Classic Outlook will soon be easier to use in Windows 11

By
OnePlus Pad showing Outlook
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Microsoft will soon make it easier for Windows 11 users to use classic Outlook without switching between apps. According to Windows Latest, the update will start rolling out in mid-May to address user frustration with the new Outlook.

Currently, switching between the two Outlook versions requires users to click a toggle in the new Outlook to return to the classic version, which users may find inconvenient. Microsoft acknowledged this feedback and confirmed that, starting mid-May 2025, it’ll minimize the new Outlook when users return to the classic version. The minimized app’s icon will remain visible on the taskbar during the session, and notifications and reminders from the new Outlook will stop.

Recommended Videos

In June 2025, Microsoft will introduce an even bigger improvement. Users will no longer need to use the toggle in the new Outlook. Instead, they can open the classic Outlook app directly, just like any other program, without going through the switching process.

Related

Microsoft expects to complete the rollout by late July 2025, making these changes available to all Windows 11 users. This means that, from now on, users can choose their preferred Outlook version without interruptions or needing to switch manually.

These changes will likely greatly relieve users who frequently switch between the two versions. Until now, moving between classic Outlook and the new Outlook has interrupted workflow, causing frustration for those who preferred the older app’s familiar interface.

The only current switching method is manually clicking the toggle button in the new Outlook to return to the classic version. This can be disruptive and time-consuming, especially for users who need to access different features between the two apps throughout the day. However, it’s unclear whether the new Outlook will continue running in the background and draining system resources or remain in a sleep state when minimized. Microsoft has also encouraged users to try the new Outlook, noting that it continues adding requested features and improvements.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Copilot is Microsoft’s cue to redeem Windows and edge past macOS
The new Surface Laptop 13 on a white table.

There is always going to be a big divide between macOS and Windows. Much of it has to do with the functional disparities that are deeply ingrained at an OS-level. Or if you dive into the heated community debates, you will see it broadly as a battle between seamlessness and flexibility. 

Gaming remains the guiding star for Windows adherents. A handful of highly specialized niche industry tools also remain locked to the Microsoft platform. On the other hand, macOS fans swear by the fluid software, plenty of firepower options in the M-series silicon era, and fantastic hardware. 

Read more
Windows 11’s controversial AI Recall feature is coming to your Copilot+ PC very soon
The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.

As AI strides on, it inevitably finds its way onto our personal devices, with tech giants announcing new features that rely on accessing our private information and media to serve us better. While some might find this useful, others are bound to find it creepy, and one such feature is Microsoft's controversial AI Recall, which takes screenshots of everything you do on a Copilot+ PC so it's easier to trace back your steps and find something specific later. After being announced last year, and then witnessing a few delays, Recall is finally rolling out to a broader group of Windows 11.

Microsoft recently announced Recall is coming to Windows 11 with the latest Release channel update with build 26100.3902 (KB5055627). The feature's availability in the Windows 11 Release Preview channel, which succeeds the Beta channel in the Windows Insider program, means it is in the initial phases of being available to a wider audience of folks who own Copilot+ PC. This category of PCs currently includes a whole wide range of laptops with specialized hardware in the form of a neural processing unit (NPU) dedicatedly for running AI tasks, though we might see desktops joining the club soon.

Read more
Windows 11 and 10 users find new inetpub folder after April update
Shutdown menu in Windows 11.

Windows 11 and 10 users have reported a mysterious 'inetpub' folder after installing Microsoft's April 2025 updates, as Bleeping Computer reports. Although the folder is typically associated with the Internet Information Services (IIS) web server, it's now appearing on systems without it installed. Microsoft has confirmed that the behavior is intentional but has not fully explained why.

The unexpected folder is empty, and you can find it in the root of the C: drive even if you don't have IIS installed. If you had IIS installed (web server platform by Microsoft), it would use the inetpub folder to save logs, website content, and server-related files. So, it's weird you have one without the other after installing Windows 11 KB5055523 update or Windows 10 KB5055518. The SYSTEM account owns the new inetpub folder, meaning an elevated process made it.

Read more