Classic Outlook will soon be easier to use in Windows 11

Microsoft will soon make it easier for Windows 11 users to use classic Outlook without switching between apps. According to Windows Latest, the update will start rolling out in mid-May to address user frustration with the new Outlook.

Currently, switching between the two Outlook versions requires users to click a toggle in the new Outlook to return to the classic version, which users may find inconvenient. Microsoft acknowledged this feedback and confirmed that, starting mid-May 2025, it’ll minimize the new Outlook when users return to the classic version. The minimized app’s icon will remain visible on the taskbar during the session, and notifications and reminders from the new Outlook will stop.

In June 2025, Microsoft will introduce an even bigger improvement. Users will no longer need to use the toggle in the new Outlook. Instead, they can open the classic Outlook app directly, just like any other program, without going through the switching process.

Microsoft expects to complete the rollout by late July 2025, making these changes available to all Windows 11 users. This means that, from now on, users can choose their preferred Outlook version without interruptions or needing to switch manually.

These changes will likely greatly relieve users who frequently switch between the two versions. Until now, moving between classic Outlook and the new Outlook has interrupted workflow, causing frustration for those who preferred the older app’s familiar interface.

The only current switching method is manually clicking the toggle button in the new Outlook to return to the classic version. This can be disruptive and time-consuming, especially for users who need to access different features between the two apps throughout the day. However, it’s unclear whether the new Outlook will continue running in the background and draining system resources or remain in a sleep state when minimized. Microsoft has also encouraged users to try the new Outlook, noting that it continues adding requested features and improvements.