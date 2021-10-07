  1. Computing

Crypto miners have busted through Nvidia’s LHR graphics cards yet again

By

When Nvidia introduced its Lite Hash Rate (LHR) GPU cores, it seemed like an answer to cryptocurrency miners. Like the limiter featured on early RTX 3060 models, though, miners have found another way to bypass the LHR cores — and this time, they can take full advantage of the GPU’s power.

To combat the demand from miners, Nvidia added Lite Hash Limiter technology to its new graphics cards. That included all cards except the RTX 3090. This was meant to make them much less attractive to Ethereum (ETH) miners, as the LHR core limited the ETH hash rate, but it seems that the miners come out on top.

Graphics cards in a crypto mining farm.
NurPhoto/Getty Images

NBMiner was the first to bypass the limiter by restoring up to 70% mining performance to Nvidia’s RTX 30-Series cards. While this brought back a large portion of the card’s mining power, it still left 30% unused. However, mining enthusiasts found another workaround. Cue T-Rex — a program that allows its users to dedicate the remaining 30% of GPU power towards mining a second cryptocurrency.

While T-rex lets users mine two currencies at once, only 30% of graphics card power can be dedicated to mining ETH. The remaining 70% can be put towards mining something less profitable instead. This is an interesting choice that might make the software less profitable to those who strongly prefer maximizing the much more expensive Ethereum mining potential.

Anyone who has tried to build a PC in the last year or so knows full well that the market is difficult right now. The best graphics cards are amongst the most difficult components to find. Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs are excellent for mining. Add to that the fact that there aren’t many cards in stock to begin with, let alone at their recommended prices, and also the fact that most are snapped up by scalpers — we’re left with a bare market and many frustrated PC builders.

It’s worth noting that not all of Nvidia’s RTX 30-Series graphics cards will be able to mine two cryptocurrencies at once. Different coins have different video memory (VRAM) requirements, which means that certain pairings will not be made available to the owners of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti cards. On the other hand, RTX 3080 Ti owners should be able to pair most currencies, as these cards have at least 12GB of VRAM.

Although Nvidia has tried to make sure that its newest GPUs will only be bought by regular users, it seems that this was a largely failed attempt. Cryptocurrency miners continue buying and using Ampere cards in droves. That means bad news for the (already struggling) graphics card market, as we may not see an improvement in stock levels until late 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Destiny 2 is getting rid of its Forsaken campaign expansion

destiny 2 forsaken expansion vault

Best Buy is having a SURPRISE SALE on NordicTrack bikes, treadmills, ellipticals

Man Working Out with NordicTrack Elliptical Machine

Microsoft expands right to repair through new agreement with a nonprofit

Man repairing phones.

The iPhone 14 may keep its distinctive notch for yet another year despite rumors

iPhone 13 Pro's smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12 Pro's larger notch.

Dell’s best work from home laptop is over $500 off right now — no kidding!

Dell New Vostro 3510 laptop on sale at Dell

The best foldable phone deals and sales for October 2021

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Best cheap Samsung Galaxy deals for October 2021

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Does Ring Alarm have a glass break sensor?

Ring alarm on kitchen counter.

Alder Lake CPUs: Everything we know about Intel’s upcoming 12th-gen hybrid chips

intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip

Paddle wants to be first to replace Apple’s in-app billing system for developers

iPhone XR

Verizon expands 5G service with home and business mobile internet in new cities

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Are VPNs legal? Can you get in trouble for using them?

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Switch OLED vs. Switch Lite

Person holding Nintendo Switch OLED.