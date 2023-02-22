Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best monitor deals is ideal for someone keen to expand their home office setup without spending a lot. Over at Dell, you can buy a Dell 27 Monitor for $119 saving you $41 off the regular price of $160. For a good-quality monitor, you can’t really get cheaper than this with Dell’s reputation making it well worth buying. You’ll need to be quick though because — as with all Dell deals — this is a limited-time-only deal. Let’s take a look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Dell 27 Monitor

Dell makes some of the best monitors around and while the Dell 27 Monitor doesn’t feature in the roundup, it does still offer some similarities. For the price, you get a great-looking 27-inch full HD screen with a native resolution of up to 1920 x 1080. The screen has either a 60Hz refresh rate when hooked up via VGA or 75Hz via HDMI so it looks pretty smooth for the price range.

As well as that, there’s a reasonably fast response time with 4ms gray to gray in extreme, going up to 8ms for typical. A contrast ratio of 3,000:1 and 16.7 million color support cover all the essentials while there’s also an anti-glare screen coating to take the edge off eyestrain.

You’ll only be able to adjust this by tilting rather than anything more complicated but for the price, that’s a reasonable concession to make. On the plus side, you get slim bezels, a better viewable screen-to-body ratio than previous models and less clutter thanks to a built-in power supply unit. There’s also Dell’s ComfortView feature to reduce blue light emissions. AMD FreeSync technology helps with light gaming as well. Effectively, this monitor has all the essentials you need for a cheap price. While it’s not well suited for someone seeking out the best gaming monitors or something else high-end, it’s still an ideal monitor for your home office set up or if you simply need some extra space for your personal projects.

Normally priced at $160, the Dell 27 Monitor is now available for $119 for a limited time only at Dell. The sale ends very soon so snap it up now if you don’t want to miss out on a well-designed monitor for a low price.

