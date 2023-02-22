 Skip to main content
Get a 27-inch Dell monitor for $120 with this limited-time deal

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the best monitor deals is ideal for someone keen to expand their home office setup without spending a lot. Over at Dell, you can buy a Dell 27 Monitor for $119 saving you $41 off the regular price of $160. For a good-quality monitor, you can’t really get cheaper than this with Dell’s reputation making it well worth buying. You’ll need to be quick though because — as with all Dell deals — this is a limited-time-only deal. Let’s take a look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Dell 27 Monitor

Dell makes some of the best monitors around and while the Dell 27 Monitor doesn’t feature in the roundup, it does still offer some similarities. For the price, you get a great-looking 27-inch full HD screen with a native resolution of up to 1920 x 1080. The screen has either a 60Hz refresh rate when hooked up via VGA or 75Hz via HDMI so it looks pretty smooth for the price range.

As well as that, there’s a reasonably fast response time with 4ms gray to gray in extreme, going up to 8ms for typical. A contrast ratio of 3,000:1 and 16.7 million color support cover all the essentials while there’s also an anti-glare screen coating to take the edge off eyestrain.

You’ll only be able to adjust this by tilting rather than anything more complicated but for the price, that’s a reasonable concession to make. On the plus side, you get slim bezels, a better viewable screen-to-body ratio than previous models and less clutter thanks to a built-in power supply unit. There’s also Dell’s ComfortView feature to reduce blue light emissions. AMD FreeSync technology helps with light gaming as well. Effectively, this monitor has all the essentials you need for a cheap price. While it’s not well suited for someone seeking out the best gaming monitors or something else high-end, it’s still an ideal monitor for your home office set up or if you simply need some extra space for your personal projects.

Normally priced at $160, the Dell 27 Monitor is now available for $119 for a limited time only at Dell. The sale ends very soon so snap it up now if you don’t want to miss out on a well-designed monitor for a low price.

Great for work and school, this HP laptop is $280 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023 4:00PM
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

Not everyone needs a fancy laptop with a billion features. Sometimes you just want a simple computer to browse the web, video call your friends, and watch movies. Oh and cheap, it needs to be cheap. HP laptop deals have you covered. This 14-inch HP laptop is only $280 right now after a $120 discount. Laptop deals like this don't stick around for long though, so click the button below and grab it today.

Why you should buy the HP 14t
HP is one of the best laptop brands out there so even when the price is low, you get good quality without spending a fortune. In the case of this HP 14-inch laptop, it has an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Sure, it won't be rivaling the best laptops out there but it's still appealing for basic work when out and about. Running Windows 11 Home, its 14-inch HD screen has micro-edge bezels so there's less plastic here to distract you as well as a lighter build than you might expect. 250 nits of brightness gives you the basics for a bright screen even if it may not be effective outdoors.

Save $30 on this ultra-small laser printer while supplies last
John Alexander
By John Alexander
February 21, 2023 3:40PM
HP Memorial Day Sale - HP LaserJet Pro M404n Laser Printer

If you need a printer for basic tasks, you're probably looking to spend as little money as possible. HP has you covered. They're offering a tiny printer for just $99, a $30 discount. It also comes with HP Instant Ink for free for six months, which is worth the $100 alone. The HP LaserJet M11we is the tiniest of HP's laser jets that comes with HP+. If you already know about the printer, and these programs, consider following the button to buy. Otherwise, follow along as we take a closer look.

Why you should buy the HP LaserJet M110we
The HP LaserJet M11we bills itself as a tiny printer that can get things done. How tiny is it? In its "resting" state with all of the trays popped up and clamped down, it can fit on your desk in a space of just 13.6 x 7.5 x 6.3 inches, or approximately just half of a square foot of desk real estate. When fully expanded, it goes to 13.6 x 14.17 x 11 inches, so keep it snapped shut for maximum space savings but if you know you're the type to leave it opened most of the time you aren't going to be sacrificing too much space, either. As far as getting things done, the HP LaserJet M11we can push out up to 22 pages per minute.

This Dell XPS 13 is still at its lowest price of 2023
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023 3:00PM
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

We keep a keen eye on Dell laptop deals. We literally check them every day, but sometimes they still surprise us. Right now Dell is running some laptop deals that even we didn't expect. This Dell XPS 13 is down to $999 after a $100 discount. It's the cheapest this configuration of the XPS 13 has been so far this year. This price will be live until the end of the day on February 23, but stock might not last that long. To be safe, you better grab it quickly.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is consistently one of the best laptops in recent times. Considered to be the true answer to the MacBook Air, the system simply does everything right at a highly competitive price before you consider its discount. It offers a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That's all you could need to work productively and effectively, but it also pairs it up with a gorgeous screen.

