Dell’s new 27-inch ultrathin display is less than a quarter-inch thick

Share

Dell has a brand-new ultrathin display that truly lives up to its label. At just 5.5mm at its thinnest point, it connects to its host system over a single USB-C cable and supports HDR 600 on its IPS panel for stunning colors and great contrast. Designed to blend in with both office and home aesthetics, it’s a low-profile, low-impact solution for modern computing with plenty of bells and whistles.

The Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin S2719DC is a 27-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. While that doesn’t make it the best gaming monitor in the world, it can be a fantastic media monitor for just about everything else. With a great resolution and a brightness that peaks at 600 nits, you can really take advantage of the VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600 technology for fantastic picture quality.



Color support is impressive too, with 99 percent coverage of the sRGB spectrum and 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. It also supports Freesync frame-syncrhonizing technology, and has a 5ms response time (in fast mode) if you wish to do some ghost-free gaming on it.

Previous Next 1 of 8

Its the physical stature of the monitor that Dell is hoping to impress with most though. Measuring just 13.94 x 24.05 x 1.14 inches, the new Ultrathin is low profile in the extreme, with bezels that are just 8mm thick at their widest. The silver chassis will fit in well with other home or office electronics and the stand won’t take up a lot of desk space. It is VESA compatible, so you can mount it on a universal stand or arm if you prefer.

All of it connects up to your PC with just a single USB-C connector that handles data, video, and power all in one, meaning there’s very little cable clutter. For those without that connectivity option, there is also an HDMI 2.0 port, as well as two USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing and availability information for the new display have yet to be announced.

The Dell Ultrathin S7219DC joins the likes of the P2715Q as some of the best-looking monitors available today. If you’re in the market for a new display, check out our guide to the best monitors in the world right now.