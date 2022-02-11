This Alienware Aurora gaming PC is $630 off today!

While Alienware isn’t at the forefront of gaming desktops like it used to be, it can still pack a punch with its pre-built desktops, especially since they can look pretty cool. If you’re looking to pick one up, you’re in luck, as Dell is offering a massive discount on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop of $630, bringing the price down to $1,900 and is possibly the best Alienware deal you’re going to see for a while.

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition is an absolute beast, all things told, sporting an AMD Radeon RX 6700XT with 12GB of GDDR6 RAM, one of the top graphics cards on the market today. If you’re not familiar with the Radeon lineup, that’s equivalent to an RTX 3070 Ti, so it should be able to barrel through most games on reasonably high settings. You can probably pair it with a 2K 144Hz refresh monitor from our gaming monitor deals, and it should still handle most games fine, even on a higher resolution. As for the CPU, it’s a similarly powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900, with a boosted clock speed of 4.7GHz, so even if you’re a big fan of strategy games, you should be able to run them pretty handily.

As for the other specs, they’re also surprisingly good, given that the R10 is going for less than $2,000. For example, you get 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, which should easily handle at least a couple of dozen open browser tabs, and for storage, you get a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Granted, the storage is slightly on the smaller side for a gaming PC, so you might want to grab an additional drive. The R10 also comes with a 1000W power supply, which is a bit of overkill, although the PC does have a lot of potential to expand down the line, so it’s not too bad.

While the $1,900 price tag might seem a bit high, the fact that the R10 has a $630 discount from $2,530 is a pretty big deal and a great opportunity to grab a really powerful gaming PC. Of course, if that’s a bit too rich for you, we have gaming PC deals for a variety of different budgets.

