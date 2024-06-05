 Skip to main content
Dell’s powerful business laptops are on sale — up to $460 off

Dell consistently offers some of the best laptop deals out there, with a highlight right now on business-focused devices. We’ve spotted some great business laptops which are sure to delight. To help you figure out what to buy, we’ve picked out two of our favorites below. If you’re looking to save big while working more efficiently on the move, you’re going to love these offers. Here’s our recommendations. Remember — we can’t guarantee how long the sale prices will remain.

Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 — $1,019, was $1,469

The Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1230U processor teamed up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That means it’s pretty simple stuff but as it’s from one of the best laptop brands, you’re in safe hands. It’s designed to be super portable and practical with much of that being thanks to its monitor. It has a 13.3-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. Crucially, it’s a 2-in-1 machine so it has a touchscreen and hinge which means you can switch between different ways of working or relaxing. Above it is a IR camera with microphone and safety shutter so it’s perfect for taking calls. The laptop’s touchpad is super responsive while you can use dedicated areas for quickly accessing the mic, camera, share screen, and mute functions. It’s ideally suited for working on the move effectively right down to its proximity sensor which notifies you when someone is peering at your screen. Small but important features like these soon keep you more secure while you work even if you’re in a coffee shop.

Dell Precision 3581 Workstation — $1,529, was $1,989

Sure to be one of the best laptops for many situations, there’s plenty to love about the Dell Precision 3581 Workstation. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13800H processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Unusually, it has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia RTX A1000 which is roughly comparable with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. If you need to do a little video editing on the move, you should find this useful. The Dell Precision 3581 Workstation uses a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 250 nits of brightness so it’s a reliable bet for a lot of tasks. It has an IR full HD webcam too with a proximity sensor to keep things private in case of prying eyes. The webcam itself has a privacy shutter for those times when you need to guarantee no one is watching. Sustainably made, the Dell Precision 3581 Workstation has all the essential ports including two USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 ports, and a HDMI 2.0 port so it’s well-designed for most work tasks.

