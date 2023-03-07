 Skip to main content
Take an extra screen anywhere: This 14-inch portable monitor is $70 off

Briley Kenney
Woman sits at a desk using the Dell 14inch Portable Monitor.
Dell

While you’re shopping around for some of the best monitor deals, there’s something else you might consider. Yes, it’s great to have a full-size monitor for your desk or main setup, but did you know it’s possible to have a secondary monitor with you at all times, outside of the office? With a portable monitor, you can set up a second screen anywhere, and you can connect it to virtually any device from your smartphone to a gaming console.

You’re in luck too, because Dell is having an excellent sale on its 14-inch portable monitor right now. Normally $360, you can save $70 off and get it for just $290 for a limited time. It’s a 14-inch LED display with a maximum supported resolution of 1920 by 1080 (full HD) at 60Hz. That’s pretty darn good. Grab that deal below or keep reading to learn more about Dell’s portable monitor, and how you can use it.

Why You Should Buy the Dell 14-inch Portable Monitor

Take a look at some of the best portable monitors and you’ll notice they all have one thing in common They can be propped up just about anywhere, from a coffee shop to a home office and everywhere in between. You can take the monitor, plug it into a compatible device, and use it as a larger or secondary monitor. They connect with laptops, smartphones, tablets, and even game consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Dell’s C1422H portable monitor is no exception to that rule.

It’s a 14-inch LED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a maximum supported resolution of 1920 by 1080 at 60Hz. For inputs, it offers two USB Type-C, and a 1.4 DisplayPort. That gives you a couple of options for how to connect devices, but most will use USB Type-C ports with video support. It does come with a flexible USB Type-C cable (C to C) so you can connect the display right out of the box.

On the bottom of the display is a small stand-like base that helps you prop the screen up. This is also where you’ll find the inputs and connections. It stands upright when in use, and you can angle the display as needed, but will always look great thanks to anti-glare support. When you’re done, you simply fold it up and stow it away in your laptop bag, backpack, or handbag. It weighs only 1.3 pounds.

Any other day, this Dell 14-inch portable monitor would set you back $360, but thanks to the current sale, it’s yours for just $290 — which is $70 off. That’s a great deal, especially for this decently-sized and capable portable monitor that you can take with you, well, anywhere. No more working, playing or watching from a single, cramped screen. Hurry though, there’s no telling how long this deal is going to last, and it’s only available for a limited time.

