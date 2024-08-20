This Dell G16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 just dropped to $1,500

Shopping around for a new gaming PC can be quite the daunting endeavor. Not only do you probably have one or several brand preferences to adhere to, but internal components like CPUs, GPUs, RAM, and internal storage are even more critical when it comes to power and performance. This is why it’s best to stick with a company that has plenty of experience with gaming hardware. In fact, one of the best gaming PC brands — Dell — is offering a solid markdown on Amazon:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop for $1,500. At full price, this laptop once sold for $2,000. While there are plenty more Amazon deals to peruse, this is the perfect opportunity for first-time and longtime PC gamers to invest in one of the fastest and most beautiful-looking gaming laptops on the market!

Why you should buy the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop

You may have heard of Alienware before. This is actually a Dell sub-label that specializes in powerful gaming desktop PCs and laptops; so when we say that Dell knows a thing or two about gaming tech, just know this is a company with Alienware under its belt.

As for the gears and cogs, the almighty G16 Gaming Laptop is equipped with an Intel i9-13900HX CPU with 24 cores, 32 threads, and max clock speeds up to 5.4GHz. That’s on top of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. For those unaware, these are some of the strongest gaming components a modern PC can have. Expect lightning-fast load times, next to no buffering, amazing graphics and lighting effects; as well as next-level motion clarity.

While the G16 has HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and DisplayPort for video output options (have a look at some of the best monitor deals we found today!), the built-in screen is extraordinary unto itself. The 16-inch QHD+ panel delivers 2560 x 1600 resolution at up to 240Hz. On a full charge, you’ll get about six hours of battery life from the G16, so we advise traveling with the laptop’s power adapter.

Other features include a 720p/30fps webcam, Alienware-inspired cooling tech, and VRR support for those extra-demanding MMORPGs. These kinds of Dell laptop deals are here today and gone tomorrow, so now is definitely the best time to buy! Save $450 when you order the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop directly through the manufacturer. And before you head out, why not have a peek at some of the other gaming laptop deals we found today?