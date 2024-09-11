 Skip to main content
The “best Dell gaming laptop” of 2023 has a $400 discount today

For one of the more affordable gaming laptop deals that doesn’t skimp on quality, check out the Dell G16 gaming laptop, which is currently on sale at Dell. Today, you can buy the highly reviewed laptop for $1,550 instead of $1,950, so you’re saving a hefty $400 off the regular price. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

In the past, we called the G-series range the best Dell gaming laptop you can buy, and while our hands-on model had different hardware, the general principle remains the same. After all, the best gaming laptops can cost a lot, but this balances things out well by offering Alienware-inspired features at Dell prices.

This particular Dell G16 has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900HX processor along with a massive 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM, which goes alongside the 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The screen also has a 240Hz refresh rate along with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 3ms response time, so it’s pretty special. When we looked at the retro style charms of the Dell G-Series of gaming laptops, this came out as one of the more high-end examples of the range.

Adding to reasons why this competes with the best gaming laptop brands, the Dell G16 also has a sweet looking RGB backlit mechanical keyboard that will feel great to use. It promises up to six hours of battery life, which isn’t bad for the price, and little details like an advanced thermal design, large touchpad, and cool looking Aluminum design are added bonuses.

If all that sounds like a gaming laptop you want to own, you can buy the Dell G16 for $400 off right now. Normally $1,950, it’s down to $1,550 for a limited time only. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
